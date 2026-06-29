Needham Bank Continues New Hampshire Expansion with New Location at Tuscan Village in Salem

NEEDHAM, Mass., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Needham Bank has opened a new branch at 16 Artisan Drive in Tuscan Village, Salem, NH, expanding its New Hampshire presence and bringing personalized banking, local decision-making, and a community-first approach to one of the region's fastest-growing communities.

The Tuscan Village branch will be led by Branch Manager Ahmed Ibrahim and Assistant Branch Manager Joshua Garcia.

Ahmed brings extensive banking and leadership experience in branch management, business development, and customer relationship management. Most recently, he served as a Branch Manager and Vice President at KeyBank and previously held roles at both local and nationwide financial institutions.

Garcia, a lifelong Salem resident, brings strong local ties and a customer-first mindset to the role. He most recently served as an Operations Associate Manager at Eastern Bank and began his career in customer-facing roles, building a strong foundation in service and day-to-day banking operations.

Supporting the Southern NH market and surrounding area are Rhonda Campbell, Business Development Officer, and Maria Ramos, Residential Loan Officer. Rhonda brings deep local market expertise, having served as an Assistant Vice President, Branch Manager at Needham Bank and leadership roles at BankProv, Salem Five Bank and CarGurus. Maria will help customers navigate the homebuying process, bringing more than 20 years of banking experience across international and domestic financial services supporting homebuyers across the region.

"Our focus has always been on helping our customers and communities build for the future," said Joseph P. Campanelli, President and CEO of Needham Bank. "Expanding our presence in New Hampshire—particularly in a dynamic location like Tuscan Village—allows us to continue that work. We're excited to be part of this growing community and to help individuals and businesses build something meaningful here."

"As a Needham Bank customer, what stands out is how accessible and responsive the team is—you can pick up the phone and connect with the right people when it matters," said Joe Faro, Founder and CEO of Tuscan Brands. "Having them right here at Tuscan Village makes it even easier for us to continue growing and investing in this community."

The new branch will offer personal and business banking services, including checking and savings accounts, lending solutions, and digital tools designed to make banking simple and convenient.

About Needham Bank

Needham Bank is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts and operates 20 locations across MA and NH. Known as the "Builder's Bank," Needham Bank has been helping individuals, businesses and non-profits build for their futures since 1892. Needham Bank offers an array of tech-forward products and services that businesses and consumers use to manage their financial needs. We have the financial expertise typically found at much larger institutions and the local knowledge and commitment you can only find at a community bank. For more information, please visit https://NeedhamBank.com. Needham Bank is a member of the FDIC.

SOURCE Needham Bank