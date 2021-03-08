Neiman Marcus Group Honors International Women's Day Through "Celebrating Women's History, Supporting Female Futures" Campaign

DALLAS, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, in honor of Women's History Month and International Women's Day, Neiman Marcus Group ("NMG" or the "Company"), a woman co-founded and majority-women-led luxury customer platform, is supporting the next generation of women by hosting several activations to support female futures.

"NMG has a long-standing history of supporting the futures of women-led brands, creators, and visionaries," said Amber Seikaly, Vice President, ESG and Chief Communications Officer, Neiman Marcus Group. "As the incubator and launchpad for some of the world's most iconic and recognizable women-led brands, we're excited to celebrate women entrepreneurs while serving communities across the U.S."

In March, NMG joins a growing list of global fashion and retail brands partnering with Fashion Makes Change (FMC), a project of Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors, to give back to the women who craft their products. Customers are invited at check-out to donate to FMC when shopping in-store at Neiman Marcus. Proceeds from the campaign support [email protected] – a joint effort of the United Nations' ILO-IFC Better Work, BSR's HER project, CARE International, and other programs that develop and implement women's empowerment programs in global fashion supply chains. NMG has more than a century-long history of philanthropic partnerships within the community, demonstrating the company's core value of being "All Heart." Through its philanthropic foundation, The Heart of Neiman Marcus, a donation has also been made to Girls, Inc., for programs that support girls' futures.

In celebration of Women's History Month, Neiman's has arranged Ladies who Launch, a virtual event series for customers featuring women-owned brands sharing their entrepreneurial experiences, career and personal inspirations, and much more. To attend this series and other event happenings, please be sure to register on the Virtual Events webpage here: www.neimanmarcus.com/virtualevents.

In addition, women-led brands and designers are showcased on Neiman Marcus' online magazine through a spotlight "Designers of the Moment" story on NeimanMarcus.com. Emerging and women-led and designed labels will also be celebrated throughout Neiman Marcus' website throughout March, including looks and pieces from Sandra Sandor's Nanunshka, Hanako Maeda's Adeam, Catherine Holstein's Khaite, Banu Bora Mumcu and Rezzan Benardete's In The Mood for Love, and Elza Wandler's Wandler. Neiman's also plans on releasing two additional seasonal stories in the coming weeks highlighting sustainable and diverse brands on Neiman's Magazine here: www.neimanmarcus.com/magazine.

"NMG is a place where everyone belongs, where diversity is valued, and where showing up as your full and authentic self is expected," said Eric Severson, Chief People & Belonging Officer, Neiman Marcus Group. "As we progress on our Belonging journey, the voices of our people and our brand partners are a priceless way we highlight the excellence that makes up our company."

As a woman co-founded and majority-women-led organization, women represent 57 percent of NMG's Board of Directors, 61 percent of VPs and above, and 70 percent of all corporate and store employees.

To read more about NMG's philanthropic work, visit The Heart of Neiman Marcus.

Neiman Marcus Group is a luxury, multi–branded, omnichannel fashion retailer conducting integrated store and online operations under the Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus Last Call, and Horchow brand names. For more information, visit http://www.neimanmarcusgroup.com.

