Nektar Therapeutics to Announce Financial Results for the Second Quarter on Thursday, August 13, 2026, After Close of U.S.-Based Financial Markets

News provided byNektar Therapeutics
Jul 28, 2026, 18:00 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR) will announce its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026 on Thursday, August 13, 2026, after the close of U.S.-based financial markets. Howard Robin, President and Chief Executive Officer, will host a conference call to review the results beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time/2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.
This press release and live audio-only webcast of the conference call can be accessed through a link that is posted on the Home Page and Investors section of the Nektar website: https://ir.nektar.com/. The web broadcast of the conference call will be available for replay through September 13, 2026.
To access the conference call, please pre-register here. All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call.
About Nektar Therapeutics
Nektar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments that address the underlying immunological dysfunction in autoimmune and chronic inflammatory diseases. Nektar's lead product candidate, rezpegaldesleukin (REZPEG, or NKTR-358), is a novel, first-in-class regulatory T cell stimulator being evaluated in a registrational program in atopic dermatitis, being planned for a registrational program in alopecia areata, and being evaluated in one Phase 2 clinical trial in Type 1 diabetes mellitus. Nektar's pipeline also includes preclinical bivalent tumor necrosis factor receptor type II (TNFR2) antibody and bispecific programs, NKTR-0165 and NKTR-0166, and a modified hematopoietic colony stimulating factor (CSF) protein, NKTR-422.
Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For further information, visit www.nektar.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
Contacts
For Investors:
Vivian Wu
628-895-0661
[email protected]
Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors
212-915-2577
[email protected]
For Media:
Susan Roberts
LifeSci Communications
202-779-0929
[email protected]
SOURCE Nektar Therapeutics
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