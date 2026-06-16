Nekter Juice Bar and Pressed Juicery Team Up to Create the Ultimate Wellness Destination

LOS ANGELES and ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nekter Juice Bar and Pressed Juicery today announced a new partnership that will bring a curated assortment of Pressed's functional wellness products to participating Nekter locations across the country, giving Nekter guests expanded access to grab-and-go offerings while introducing Pressed to new communities nationwide.

Both brands share the belief that functional wellness should be approachable and accessible for everyday wellness. Post this Wellness trendsetters, Nekter Juice Bar and Pressed Juicery, join forces to create the ultimate wellness destination, bringing even more functional, grab-and-go options to guests nationwide.

Available in branded coolers at participating Nekter locations, the assortment will feature Pressed's signature Wellness Shots, Daily Juices, and Probiotic Lemonade, alongside a selection of ready-to-go wellness bundles that complement Nekter's nutrition-forward, made-to-order and customizable juices, superfood smoothies, açaí bowls, and waffles.

The partnership reflects a shared belief between the two brands: that functional wellness should be approachable, accessible and built into everyday routines. By combining Nekter's experiential juice bar environment with Pressed's portfolio of packaged functional products, guests gain a more complete wellness destination under one roof.

"As wellness increasingly becomes part of daily routines, we see tremendous opportunity in meeting people where they already are," said Justin Nedelman, CEO of Pressed Juicery. "Nekter has built an incredible community of wellness-minded guests, and we're honored to be part of that experience. Together, we're making it easier than ever for people to discover and incorporate functional products into their lives."

"This partnership is a natural extension of what our guests enjoy at Nekter," said Steve Schulze, CEO of Nekter Juice Bar. "Our community comes to Nekter for fresh and intentionally crafted, nutritional offerings, and adding Pressed's functional shots, juices and wellness programs gives them even more ways to fuel their lives, whether that's a post-workout boost, a daily ritual or a multi-day cleanse. We're proud to welcome a like-minded brand into our stores."

The launch will be supported through integrated marketing efforts from both brands, including in-store signage, cooler branding, digital menu integration, and joint social media activations designed to introduce the assortment to Nekter guests nationwide.

About Nekter Juice Bar

Founded in 2010, Nekter Juice Bar is a leading lifestyle brand that is celebrated for its unwavering dedication to providing clean, fresh and truly healthy superfood smoothies, acai bowls, cold-pressed juices, cleanses, and nourishing snacks including a new line-up of protein waffles. The brand quickly emerged as a trailblazer in menu transparency and ingredient integrity, catering to America's growing demand for plant-based and wholesome food options that align with diverse lifestyles and dietary needs.

At Nekter, "healthy" is not just a promise – it's an experience that tastes great, is easily accessible, and inspiring to anyone seeking to add more wellness into their lives. Guests at Nekter Juice Bar don't just taste the difference; they love the way they feel when they know they are enjoying food just like nature intended – but blended! Visit NekterJuiceBar.com for more information or follow @Nekterjuicebar on Instagram, X and Facebook as well as @Nekterjuicebarofficial on TikTok.

About Pressed Juicery

Pressed Juicery is the leading California nutritional wellness brand dedicated to making healthy living as convenient and delicious as possible. The company's mission is to pave the way for plant-forward living by making real healthy food accessible to everyone. The brand offers over 40 delicious varieties of cold-pressed juice, plant-based milks, power-packed smoothies, health-boosting shots, and revolutionary protein-infused soft serve and wellness bowls made from only fruits, nuts, and vegetables. In addition to its brick-and-mortar stores, Pressed is available in nearly 10,000 locations through its wholesale partners and can be purchased directly from their website to any location within the U.S. For a complete list of locations where Pressed is available, please visit pressedjuicery.com and follow Pressed on Facebook & @pressedjuicery on Instagram and X.

PR Contact:

Nekter Juice Bar: Erin Peacock, Peacock PR, [email protected]

SOURCE Nekter Juice Bar