Nelnet Bank Steps Up for Graduate Students Facing New Borrowing Challenges

As Grad PLUS loan changes approach July 1, Nelnet Bank offers clear, flexible financing options designed to help students move forward with confidence

DRAPER, Utah, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With major federal student loan changes scheduled to take effect July 1, including the phaseout of Grad PLUS loans for new borrowers, many students and families are reassessing how they plan to pay for graduate school. As borrowers explore new financing options and prepare for upcoming enrollment and tuition deadlines, Nelnet Bank is ready to help with graduate student loan solutions built around clarity, flexibility, and support.

Graduate education has always required careful financial planning. But as federal borrowing options change, many students may need to consider private graduate student loans or supplemental financing earlier than expected.

For Nelnet Bank, the priority now is helping borrowers understand their options clearly and move forward with confidence during a period of change.

"We get it, graduate students already have enough on their minds," said Scott Hollon, Director of Education Loans at Nelnet Bank. "They shouldn't have to navigate unnecessary confusion while planning for school. Our role is to help borrowers understand their options, make informed decisions, and stay focused on their education and long-term goals."

Since January 2026, Nelnet Bank has seen a significant increase in inquiries from graduate students looking for alternatives to Grad PLUS, and the bank is prepared to meet that demand.

Nelnet Bank Graduate Student Loans allow eligible borrowers to borrow from $1,000 up to their school-certified cost of attendance, with multiple repayment options and a streamlined application experience. Designed to support students during school and beyond, these loans give graduate borrowers the flexibility and straightforward terms they need to plan ahead with greater certainty.

"Clear information matters. Simple tools matter. And having a lender that helps you understand what's next can make a real difference," Hollon said. "We're committed to making sure no graduate student loses momentum simply because the financing picture has shifted."

Backed by Nelnet, Inc.—one of the nation's largest student loan servicers, with more than 45 years of experience helping students and families navigate the cost of higher education—Nelnet Bank continues to invest in customer-first experiences designed to simplify borrowing and reduce financial stress.

For more information about Nelnet Bank Graduate Student Loans and graduate school financing options, visit nelnetbank.com/graduate-student-loans.

About Nelnet Bank

Nelnet Bank, Member FDIC, is a digital bank based in Draper, Utah, focused on helping customers make smart financial decisions with confidence. From student and home improvement lending to high-yield savings accounts and CDs, Nelnet Bank offers straightforward products, transparent experiences, and human support designed to help build strong financial futures. Backed by Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE: NNI), Nelnet Bank combines decades of experience with a modern mindset built around clarity, simplicity, and progress. Learn more at nelnetbank.com.

SOURCE Nelnet Bank