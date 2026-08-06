Neon Growth, MagBak, and Marpipe Launch First Enhanced Image Ads on Google Shopping

First Enhanced Image Ads on Google Shopping Deliver +47% ROAS in Pilot

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MagBak, Neon Growth, and Marpipe launched what the partners believe to be the first enhanced image ads on Google Shopping listings in 2026.

The pilot, conducted from June 25 to July 12, 2026, demonstrated a 47% increase in purchase return on ad spend (ROAS), a 41% rise in conversion rate, a 19% improvement in click-through rate, and a 9% reduction in cost per click compared to a pre-launch control period.

MagBak, an engineering-led accessories brand known for magnetic phone cases and mounts, partnered with Neon Growth, its full-service growth agency to launch this test.

Marpipe, the catalog creative technology platform trusted by 7,000+ marketers, powered the creative enrichment, transforming raw product feeds into branded, offer-embedded ad images across the catalog for the first time on Google Shopping. Neon Growth was the first partner to leverage this technology in a live campaign. Neon designed the campaign, managed media execution, and measured performance.

Ackah Blay, Director, Paid Search & Shopping, Neon Growth, said, "Paid search teams have historically had very few creative levers inside Google Shopping. This changed that. Marpipe let us bring an offer and brand message directly into the product image, while Neon structured the feed deployment, media execution, and measurement. The result was not merely more traffic. It was more qualified traffic, stronger conversion, and significantly better revenue efficiency. That combination of creative and media makes this a scalable new Shopping playbook rather than a one-time performance spike."

The results suggest a structural shift in how Google Shopping ads can perform. The simultaneous improvement across ROAS, conversion rate, CTR, and reduction in CPC indicates a fundamental change in ad relevance and user intent capture, not just a cosmetic lift.

Alex Baca, CEO, MagBak, said, "We obsess over every detail of our products. Our shopping ads now match that standard and have an opportunity to capture the right person in a crowded space. Being a first-mover is in our brand DNA."

Read more details on the results and methodology at https://www.neongrowth.com/articles/google-shoppings-creative-ceiling-just-broke-inside-the-first-enhanced-image-ads-on-the-shelf

Results compare post-launch performance (June 25 – July 12, 2026) against the immediately preceding period (June 7 – 24, 2026) for MagBak shopping listings, based on in-platform attribution. "First" claim reflects the partners' knowledge of the market at launch.

About Neon Growth.

Neon Growth is the closed-loop growth agency for consumer brands at scale, with $1B+ in media under management. Neon connects creative, media, measurement, and business economics into one growth operating system. Built by Nike alum, Neon Growth is a rapidly growing independent agency serving high-growth brands to Fortune 500 clients across industries including retail, apps, consumer services, financial services and beyond.

Media contact:

Rosie Osmun, COO

[email protected]

SOURCE Neon Growth