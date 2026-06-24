Neopets Lands in Fortnite: Aisha Arrives as the First Neopets Sidekick This July

One of our favourite Neopets is making the leap from Neopia to the Fortnite Island!

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neopets, meet Fortnite. Fortnite, meet Aisha.

Grab your omelettes, pack your Neggs, and prepare for an EPIC interdimensional adventure: Neopets is officially landing in Fortnite, with the iconic Aisha debuting as the very first Neopets Sidekick.

Beginning July 2, 2026 at 8 PM ET, players can find the Neopets Aisha Sidekick in the Fortnite Shop until July 9, 2026 at 8 PM ET.

A beloved classic Neopet known for its signature feline features and adorable antenna-like double ears, the Aisha Sidekick will be ready to follow players onto the Fortnite Island, cheer them on from the sidelines, and bring a little Neopian magic to every game.

The collaboration marks an exciting new milestone for Neopets as the brand continues to expand beyond Neopia and into new worlds, new games, and new ways for fans to celebrate the pets they grew up loving.

"I still remember feeding my Aisha during computer classes in 2000, so getting to put one in Fortnite is kind of surreal. Tens of millions of players who grew up on Neopets are playing Fortnite now, so this is our way of bringing a piece of their childhood to where they already are. I hope it gives our fans a little hit of nostalgia, and I hope many millions more will enjoy meeting an Aisha for the first time. Expect to see Neopets showing up in more places!" said Dominic, CEO of Neopets.

The Aisha Sidekick will include two adorable Styles: the classic default Aisha and the out-of-this-world Alien Aisha. And because no Neopian adventure that includes Alien Aishas would be complete without snacks, the Sidekick also has a charming Nosh-o-Matic Emote featuring an Alien Aisha Vending Machine, with three possible treats for Aisha to enjoy: a Carrot and Pea Omelette, a Fish Negg, or a Neocola Slushie.

Players who spend time with their Aisha Sidekick equipped in compatible experiences can earn Sidekick Points to unlock the emote along with other Aisha Rewards, making this an exciting moment for Neopets fans and Fortnite players alike.

For more information, follow Neopets and Fortnite on social media and keep your antennae tuned for more updates.

About Neopets

Since 1999, Neopets has been one of the original virtual pet communities, inviting hundreds of millions of players around the world to adopt, customise, care for and adventure with their own Neopets across the magical and expansive world of Neopia. With beloved characters, exciting lore and events, nostalgic games, community-driven activities, and new experiences across digital and physical platforms, Neopets continues to bring generations of fans together through creativity, collecting and play.

SOURCE Neopets