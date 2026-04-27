Neora Completes First Full-Face, Needle-Free Alternative to Injectables with Launch of Neo-FILLER Volumizing Lip Treatment

DALLAS, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the record-setting launch of Neo-FILLER Lift + Fill Corrective Elixir, which sold five months of inventory in just five days, Neora today announced the expansion of its breakthrough Neo-FILLER line with the introduction of Neo-FILLER Volumizing Lip Treatment.

With this launch, Neora completes the Neo-FILLER Face & Lip Contour Duo, the first comprehensive, science-driven system designed to address structural aging across the entire face, including the lips, without needles, downtime, or invasive procedures.

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The Missing Piece in Skincare: The Lips

While most skincare solutions focus on the face, the lips are often overlooked, despite being one of the first areas to show visible signs of aging.

Due to their thinner structure, lack of oil glands, and constant movement, lips lose volume, definition, and hydration faster than other areas of the face. Yet most lip products only provide temporary, surface-level results.

While more than 60% of U.S. consumers use daily lip products, the majority fail to address the root causes of lip aging, leaving a gap between everyday care and injectables.

Neo-FILLER Volumizing Lip Treatment was developed to bridge that gap.

From Surface-Level to Structural Skincare

Unlike traditional lip plumpers that rely on irritation, Neo-FILLER Volumizing Lip Treatment uses targeted skin-supporting technologies to improve the appearance of lips over time by supporting their underlying structure.

In an independent consumer trial:

100% of participants reported visible results

Users experienced smoother, fuller, more defined lips

After 4 weeks, participants reported a visible reduction in the appearance of fine lines and a more youthful lip appearance

Completing the Full-Face Approach to Structural Aging

Neo-FILLER Lift + Fill Corrective Elixir was designed to support facial structure, helping improve the look of volume loss in areas such as the cheeks, under-eyes, and jawline through advanced skin-signaling technologies.

Neo-FILLER Volumizing Lip Treatment extends this same philosophy to the lips with a targeted, lip-specific formulation that:

Supports natural volume

Enhances contour and definition

Improves texture and hydration

Helps restore a more youthful lip appearance over time

Together, the Face & Lip Contour Duo delivers a comprehensive, non-invasive approach to facial architecture and volume.

Powered by Advanced, Targeted Complexes

BIOFILL™ - Supports visible volume and plumping

- Supports visible volume and plumping PHYTO-PLUMP™ (Bidens Pilosa) - Supports collagen and elasticity

- Supports collagen and elasticity MARINE SCULPT COMPLEX™ - Enhances hydration, contour, and definition

A Shift in the Future of Aesthetics

"As we looked at the future of aesthetics, it became clear that consumers are moving away from high-commitment procedures and toward smarter, daily-use solutions that support how their skin functions over time," said Amber Olson Rourke, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Neora.

"Neo-FILLER was never about replicating injectables—it was about rethinking them entirely," she continued. "With the addition of the Volumizing Lip Treatment, we're now able to offer a full-face solution that supports structure, volume, and confidence in a way that feels more natural and aligned with how people want to age today."

The Future of Filler, Without the Needle

With the Neo-FILLER Face & Lip Contour Duo, Neora continues to lead the shift toward intelligent, non-invasive skincare solutions that deliver visible results while supporting long-term skin health.

This isn't just an alternative to injectables; it's a new approach to aging.

About Neora

Founded in 2011, Neora is a global relationship marketing company built on a mission to make people better. Through innovative skincare and wellness products, combined with a supportive entrepreneurial community, Neora empowers individuals to achieve personal growth, financial opportunity, and holistic well-being. Learn more at www.neora.com.

Media Contact:

Beth Hisey – [email protected]

SOURCE Neora