NERON AI Gives the Brain a Score for Cognitive Reserve

A 10-minute, objective measure of how well the brain and body coordinate when the demands are high: the everyday capacity behind steady hands, split-second reactions, and aging well.

TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NERON AI is built to measure neuromotor control, an indicator of Cognitive Reserve: the gap between how a person's brain performs at rest and under everyday demand.

Most cognitive assessment tools measure single domains, such as mood, memory, or reaction time, in isolation. NERON measures neuromotor control: how steady a surgeon's hands stay three hours into a procedure, how quickly an elite athlete changes direction in a fraction of a second, and how confidently an aging parent keeps pace with a busy sidewalk.

In a single 10-minute session, NERON measures how well the brain and body coordinate while managing tasks requiring thinking and moving simultaneously. The session produces a Brain Signature™: a fingerprint of how the brain's networks communicate to meet the demands of daily life. The stronger those networks, the greater a person's Cognitive Reserve.

NERON expresses these patterns as a Brain Score™: a lower score reflects less capacity to hold coordination steady under a second task; a higher score means more. That capacity is what NERON measures, tracks and improves over time.

Built on 20+ years of research across 52 peer-reviewed publications, NERON has been used in applied settings from senior-living communities to defense research, producing a normative dataset of 8,000+ Brain Signatures and 115,000+ test trials that grows with every session, measuring each result against the person, others like them, or the demands of their job.

"Research shows early changes in brain performance can show up first in how people move, not just in how they remember," said Dr. Lauren Sergio, Scientific Lead, York University Sensorimotor Neuroscience Laboratory. "Standardizing this measurement gives practitioners a way to chart subtle change over time."

NERON doesn't replace the tools used in brain health and performance; it gives them a common yardstick for brain-body performance.

"Everyone is concerned about their brain health but measuring how it performs under real load has mostly stayed inside research labs," said Reed Hanoun, CEO, NERON. "We built a way to do it in under ten minutes, anywhere, so brain performance can finally be tracked as routinely as any other vital sign using any mobile device."

Organizations that start measuring now set the standard. Those that wait will be measured against a bar they didn't help define.

Curious about your own Brain Score? Ask your wellness provider whether NERON is part of what they offer.

About NERON AI Inc.

NERON AI is a neurotech company making brain performance measurable and trainable for everyone, anytime, anywhere. In under ten minutes, NERON turns how well the brain and body coordinate into an objective Brain Performance Score; a window into the brain's Cognitive Reserve people can track over time, grounded in 20+ years of neuroscience.

SOURCE NERON