NEROS RAISES $250M SERIES C AT $2.5B VALUATION TO SCALE AUTONOMOUS AND INTERCEPTOR DRONE PROGRAMS

Neros announces new products including Archer AI, Bandit c-UAS interceptor, and tech stack required for multi-drone control.

TORRANCE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neros Technologies has announced a $250M Series C at a post money valuation of $2.5B co-led by Sequoia Capital and American Strategic Technology Fund (ASTF) with participation by Interlagos, Valor Equity Partners, Allen & Company, Thiel Capital, Spark Capital, and Dylan Field.

These funds will accelerate the development and production ramps for new drone programs including Archer AI, an FPV platform augmented with autonomy features including Terminal Guidance and GPS-denied Position Hold, and Bandit, a c-UAS interceptor drone intended to counter Class 2 and 3 drone threats including Shahed-style systems.

These platforms are being developed with the hardware and compute required for multi-asset control (often termed "swarming") while retaining the cost efficiency Neros is known for – and that's essential to achieving true attritable mass.

Both Archer AI and Bandit will be deployed in theaters of combat by the end of 2026.

"This newest round of funding accelerates Neros into a multi-capability drone manufacturer. Our mission to produce one million drones per year hasn't changed, but the span of drones and mission sets we can support are multiplying. Our core business has seen explosive growth since our last financing round in November, and this added capital gets our systems into war fighter hands faster, and at the scale needed for decisive outcomes on the battlefield."

— Soren Monroe-Anderson, Co-Founder and CEO, Neros

This expansion of products will enable Neros to own the entire mass-manufactured, small drone segment: manual FPV augmented by autonomous strike, counter-UAS interceptors, and coordinated effects through multi-asset control.

Through owning the core technology, vertically integrating its component stack, and leveraging its preexisting domestic production capacity, Neros is positioned to deliver credible deterrence by building millions of drones per year for America and its allies.

About Neros

Neros is building a new era of credible deterrence for America and its allies by establishing a domestic drone industrial base in the United States. By 2028, Neros will be producing a million drones per year across a range of capabilities including long range strike, close-quarters combat, and interceptors. Neros has major contracts with the Army, Marine Corps, as well as contracts with every component of SOCOM and half a dozen allied countries. The company is partnering with allies across Europe via its UK subsidiary, as well as other allied nations across Asia and the Middle East in support of their own defense and sovereign manufacturing needs.

SOURCE Neros Technologies