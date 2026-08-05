NESR Secures $300 Million in Multiple Services & Technology Contracts in Kuwait

HOUSTON, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National Energy Services Reunited Corp. ("NESR" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: NESR) an international, industry-leading provider of integrated energy services in the Middle East and North Africa ("MENA") region, today announced multiple contract awards in Kuwait, totaling $300 million over five years.

The awards span both Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation segments and include a Master Technology Agreement ("MTA") that will facilitate the deployment of NESR's Open Technology Platform through the Company's in-country research hub. Through these contracts, NESR will pioneer innovation and bring best-in-class technologies from around the world, tailoring them to the upstream ecosystem in Kuwait.

Sherif Foda, NESR's Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, commented, "I am extremely proud of the Ahmadi Innovation Valley, and am personally honored to be one the of the inaugural founders of such a futuristic beacon of technology development in Kuwait, under the visionary leadership of KPC & KOC. We are building a one-of-a-kind research center that will focus on several challenge-specific innovations in multiple disciplines across upstream, sustainability, and unconventional resources. Additionally, the award of our first Joint Operations intervention contract and a surface Well Testing contract with KOC solidify our position as one of the strongest players in the country and ensure that we will continue contributing positively to the Kuwait energy sector well into the future."

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that are not historical fact may be forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested in any forward-looking statements are contained in our filings with the SEC, including those factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in such filings.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because of the risks and uncertainties related to them and to the risk factors. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any new information or future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law. You should read this communication in conjunction with other documents which the Company may file or furnish from time to time with the SEC.

About National Energy Services Reunited Corp.

Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 7,000 employees, representing more than 60 nationalities in 16 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation, Pumping and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access their reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation Services such as Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling, Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Drilling Fluids and Rig Services.

SOURCE NATIONAL ENERGY SERVICES REUNITED