Netacea Positioned among Top Vendors in Bot and Agent Trust Management

The new agentic threat landscape calls for a partner built for uncompromising accuracy across digital traffic

LONDON, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Netacea has been named as a Strong Performer by Forrester, with the highest scores possible in both the web and LLM scraping management criterion and the transaction assurance and protection criterion, in The Forrester Wave™: Bot and Agent Trust Management Software, Q2 2026.

This is the first Wave since the category was renamed in The Top Cybersecurity Threats In 2025 Trend Report, to reflect a broader evolution of bot defense. Enterprises now face automated traffic from scrapers, scalpers, AI agents and crawlers amongst human users.

Netacea helps enterprises decide which agents to trust, because simply blocking all non-human activity disrupts the agents performing essential tasks customers rely on.

Forrester's report stated: "Customers that need a vendor to take on a lot of the configuration and management, particularly when addressing scraping and transaction assurance and protection, should add Netacea to their shortlist." (Forrester, The Forrester Wave™: Bot and Agent Trust Management Software, Q2 2026, Forrester Research, Inc.)

The industry is catching up with the evolving agentic landscape. Defense must have decision-making built in. Netacea has been ready for this shift for years by managing and configuring protection server-side to classify traffic's intention.

Netacea sees its fully managed service model, where detection configuration and ongoing tuning is handled by the Netacea team, as a standout strength. LLM scraping and transaction abuse are board-level risk factors, and Netacea's internal data revealed 18% of LLM scraping traffic is unannounced, meaning it mimics human click patterns to slip through client-side protocols of JavaScript and CAPTCHA tests. This 18% represents commercial loss of proprietary data where IP is pulled into LLM training sets.

"Around five years ago, we brought protection server-side to detect what bots are trying to do, not what they look like. As a result, our customers are ahead in this new economy of agent trust." said Andy Still, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder at Netacea.

"To us, this Forrester Wave recognition reflects we made the right decision. We believe customer feedback reflects how our partnership model is what makes us superior. We'll continue to bring to the market the deep bot expertise that has defined Netacea from day one."

The full detailed evaluation can be read in the Forrester Wave report: https://netacea.com/forrester-wave-2026/

Notes to editors:

Forrester objectivity statement

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. This report is part of a broader collection of Forrester resources, including interactive models, frameworks, tools, data, and access to analyst guidance. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here: https://www.forrester.com/about-us/objectivity/

About Netacea

Netacea exists to give every digital business the ability to govern its automated web traffic with precision and confidence.

We relentlessly build the detection, verification, and governance capability our customers need; deploying where they need us and staying ahead of what comes next.

Netacea helps enterprises stop sophisticated automated abuse without disrupting real customers. Using server-side telemetry and behavioural intent signals, Netacea enables organisations to understand automated activity in the context of business risk, apply proportionate controls, and protect digital experiences across key customer journeys.

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SOURCE Netacea