NetAlly Introduces Ally Intelligence™, Helping Every IT Pro Resolve Network Issues Faster - At Expert Speed

Now included with AllyCare™ Pro, Ally Intelligence guides any network engineer with step-by-step guidance for resolving network issues, reducing time to fix from hours to minutes for many common issues.

Available as a free update for customers with an active AllyCare™ Pro support subscription.

Transforms diagnostic test results into step-by-step guidance to help even junior IT professionals quickly resolve network issues in the field.

Expert advice built on three decades of NetAlly troubleshooting expertise and millions of network tests — directly on the handheld tester.

Rogue device and open port detection now available across the NetAlly portfolio at no additional cost.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NetAlly, a leader in handheld network testing solutions, today announced Ally Intelligence™, a new service that embeds expert troubleshooting guidance directly into its handheld network testers, enabling frontline engineers of any experience level to diagnose and resolve network problems faster without escalation.

Announced today, Ally Intelligence™ helps network technicians diagnose and resolve issues faster with expert, step-by-step guidance delivered directly on supported NetAlly testers.

"Uptime just got a whole lot easier," said Jeff O'Mara, CEO of NetAlly. "Ally Intelligence helps organizations scale network engineering expertise to every field tech with expert step-by-step instructions to fix complex issues right at the port without escalation."

An Expert in Every Hand

Ally Intelligence empowers field engineers to resolve complex network issues on the spot, eliminating costly escalations to senior engineers or centralized operations teams that slow time for resolution. Built on 30 years of real-world networking expertise, it transforms NetAlly's diagnostic results into guided troubleshooting workflows, with contextual guidance and recommended next steps, to help even junior IT professionals move from problem identification to verified results, all from the handheld tester.

With a single EZ test, a technician reaches one of two fast outcomes. If the network is proven healthy, NetAlly documents the result so the team can rule it out and move on. If there is an issue, Ally Intelligence delivers step-by-step instructions to fix it in the field, without an escalation or a return trip to the site.

Ally Intelligence is an expert system built on the millions of network tests NetAlly devices have done over three decades. It's the fastest way to fix a network problem, and there are no tokens to track or AI slop to contend with.

Scaling Expertise Across the Team

One of the biggest challenges facing network operations teams is extending the knowledge of experienced engineers across a distributed workforce. Ally Intelligence helps make proven troubleshooting guidance available directly on NetAlly testers, giving technicians access to contextual recommendations that improve consistency and confidence in the field.

For managed service providers, systems integrators, and distributed enterprise teams, Ally Intelligence helps reduce unnecessary escalations while streamlining troubleshooting, enabling senior engineers to focus on the most complex network issues.

Enhanced Security Capabilities Across the Portfolio

In addition to including Ally Intelligence free with the AllyCare Pro subscription, the company is also expanding advanced network discovery capabilities across its product portfolio. Nmap and Discovery Monitoring, previously available only on CyberScope, are now supported on EtherScope nXG, AirCheck G3, and the LinkRunner AT 4000 for customers with active AllyCare subscriptions.

"Our goal is to help technicians solve problems faster with the tools they already carry every day," said O'Mara. "By bringing Nmap and Discovery Monitoring to more of our testers, we're giving network teams greater visibility into connected devices and network changes without requiring additional tools or workflows.

Available Now with AllyCare Pro

Organizations with an active AllyCare Pro subscription can begin using Ally Intelligence today on AirCheck G3, CyberScope, EtherScope nXG, and most LinkRunner products. Customers renewing AllyCare also gain access to Ally Intelligence, Link-Live collaboration, ongoing software updates, and the latest platform enhancements.

About NetAlly

For decades, the NetAlly® family of network test and analysis solutions has helped network and cybersecurity professionals deploy, manage, maintain and secure complex wired and wireless networks. Since introducing the industry's first handheld network analyzer in 1993, NetAlly has continued to advance portable network testing and cybersecurity assessment through solutions including EtherScope® nXG, AirMagnet®, LinkRunner®, LinkSprinter® and AirCheck®.

NetAlly solutions simplify network testing, accelerate problem resolution and improve collaboration between field personnel and remote experts.

To learn more, visit netally.com.

SOURCE NetAlly