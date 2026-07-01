Netcore Unbxd Named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Search and Product Discovery

NEW YORK, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Netcore Unbxd, the AI-powered search and product discovery platform, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Search and Product Discovery. In our view, this recognition reflects the company's continued momentum in helping retailers and digital commerce teams deliver smarter, faster, and more personalized discovery experiences at scale.

Netcore Unbxd was recognized for its ability to execute and completeness of vision. We believe the company's scores in the Critical Capabilities report Use Cases demonstrate meaningful depth in areas that matter most to modern commerce teams:

Agentic AI at the Core of Modern Commerce Discovery

We believe Netcore Unbxd's agentic capabilities represent a meaningful step forward in how brands deliver discovery experiences. Rather than bolt-on AI features, the platform is built to help commerce teams operationalize AI across the buyer journey, from the first search query to the final conversion.

The recognition in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ also coincides with Netcore Unbxd's double-digit customer and revenue growth in 2025 and an expanding presence across EMEA and LATAM regions, where personalized discovery is becoming a competitive differentiator in digital commerce.

"Agentic AI is exciting, but what matters to us is making it real, running in production, on actual catalogs, helping shoppers find what they need today. We believe our recognition in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Search and Product Discovery reflects our focus on putting AI where it genuinely improves the shopping experience." — Javier Corral, VP of Product Strategy & Sales, Netcore Unbxd

A Platform Built for Breadth and Scale

Beyond individual AI features, Netcore Unbxd's portfolio spans multiple direct and indirect commerce channels, enabling brands to deliver consistent discovery experiences across sites, apps, and storefronts. The platform's broad capability set, from core product search to generative discovery to B2B support, means customers can consolidate their discovery stack rather than manage fragmented point solutions.

Global Expansion and Multisite Commerce

As enterprise and mid-market retailers expand into new geographies, the ability to manage search and discovery across multiple sites and languages becomes mission-critical. Netcore Unbxd scored 4.05 out of 5 in the Multisite and Globalization Use Case in the Gartner Critical Capabilities report. We believe it reflects its readiness to support complex, multi-region commerce deployments.

For more information about Netcore Unbxd and its search and discovery capabilities, visit www.netcorecloud.com.

Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product, or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates.

Read more about this: LINK

About Netcore Unbxd

Netcore Unbxd is an AI-powered product discovery platform that helps brands deliver personalized customer experiences at scale online. Powered by advanced search, merchandising, personalization, and Agentic ecommerce, Netcore Unbxd ensures shoppers find the right products faster, leading to higher conversions, order values, and customer satisfaction.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3002850/Netcore_Cloud_Gartner.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2002062/5887303/Netcore_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Netcore Cloud