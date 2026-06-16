Netcraft Preemptive Domain Disruption Wins Best Cybersecurity Industry Solution from The Hacker News

Solution helps organizations preemptively detect and disrupt phishing and

fraud by identifying attacker infrastructure before attacks go live

SALT LAKE CITY and LONDON, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Netcraft, the global leader in brand protection and threat disruption, today announced that it has won Best Cybersecurity Industry Solution in The Hacker News' Cybersecurity Stars Awards for its Preemptive Domain Disruption offering.

Netcraft is trusted by infrastructure providers, CISOs and security professionals worldwide as a leader in brand protection and digital risk management. That position provides unparalleled visibility into attacker infrastructure and behavior, which powers the company's AI-driven Preemptive Domain Disruption solution. Built on Netcraft's industry-leading Domain Detection and Takedown platform, the solution moves further left of live™ in the attack chain, enabling security teams to stop threats before malicious content is ever published. Using high-fidelity data clusters and verified attack indicators (VAIs™), Netcraft identifies domains configured for abuse prior to campaign launch. The company's systems correlate shared infrastructure, registration artifacts, technical configurations, business email compromise (BEC), and other indicators of malicious campaigns, drawing on Netcraft's unique visibility into attacker behavior as the world's largest provider of takedowns.

Netcraft's advanced cybercrime disruption platform uses AI, machine learning, and automation to process more threat data than any other provider, delivering unmatched visibility across the threat landscape. This intelligence empowers Netcraft to detect, disrupt, and remove scams and cyber threats with speed, precision, and scale. Delivering the industry's lowest false positive rate for malicious content, Netcraft protects many of the world's largest and most trusted brands.

The Cybersecurity Stars Award is awarded by The Hacker News, the world's #1 cybersecurity publisher, to companies and individuals who have demonstrated excellence in the field of cybersecurity.

The Hacker News Team said: "Congratulations to Netcraft on winning Cybersecurity Industry Solution at the 2026 Cybersecurity Stars Awards. Netcraft helps organizations detect and disrupt phishing and fraud by identifying attacker infrastructure early, and now before attacks are even launched. The team's work protecting brands and financial institutions at scale demonstrates real commitment to making the internet safer."

Ryan Woodley, CEO, Netcraft, said: "Netcraft's Preemptive Domain Disruption shifts the paradigm of brand protection, disrupting attacker infrastructure before the attack can go live. It provides defenders with a long-sought capability: the ability to neutralize attacker infrastructure before it can be weaponized. When combined with our core takedown capabilities, which take phishing threats down in a median 33 minutes, this establishes a new benchmark in the next generation of digital risk protection. This award validates what we've heard from infrastructure providers and customers alike: that this solution sets a new standard in digital risk protection."

About Netcraft

Netcraft is a global leader in online brand protection and digital risk management, trusted by CISOs and security teams at many of the world's most valuable companies, largest banks, government organizations, and emerging enterprises. Leveraging AI, machine learning, and automation to process more threat data than any other provider, Netcraft takes down nearly one-third of the world's phishing sites and has blocked 225+ million malicious URLs to date. Backed by a deep network across the internet infrastructure ecosystem, Netcraft delivers unmatched visibility, speed, and accuracy at scale. Learn more at www.netcraft.com.

Media Contact:

Corey Eldridge

Force4 Technology Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Netcraft