NETFLIX IS NOW AVAILABLE IN THE SPECTRUM APP STORE

Key Takeaways:

Spectrum customers can now purchase a Netflix membership, home to fan-favorites like "KPop Demon Hunters," "Wednesday" and "Bridgerton," in The Spectrum App Store.

The Spectrum App Store gives customers one place to discover, activate, upgrade and purchase streaming services.

Eligible Spectrum TV customers receive over $125/month in retail streaming value and can further personalize their streaming experience by adding Netflix.

STAMFORD, Conn., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum customers can now purchase Netflix in The Spectrum App Store, a digital marketplace that makes it easy to discover, activate, upgrade and purchase streaming services, all in one place. This addition gives Spectrum customers with and without a TV plan a simpler way to buy the ad-supported and ad-free versions of Netflix and access its library of award-winning TV series, movies, games and live events.

"Netflix has become a major part of how people watch entertainment today, from hit Originals and exclusive live sports, to documentaries, family programming and cultural moments everyone is talking about," said Elena Ritchie, Senior Vice President, Video, Spectrum. "By bringing Netflix to The Spectrum App Store, we're delivering on our promise of Seamless Entertainment and providing more choice, value and a simpler way to manage streaming and TV services."

What is The Spectrum App Store?

The Spectrum App Store allows Spectrum customers to:

Purchase streaming services like Netflix

Activate applicable subscriptions included at no extra cost in eligible Spectrum TV plans

Upgrade to ad-free streaming and pay only the cost difference if the ad-supported version is already included in their TV plan for apps like Disney+ Hulu Bundle and Peacock

Discover new content

Manage all their favorite streaming services in one place

Netflix Brings Hit Entertainment, Live Events and Something for Everyone

Netflix's library spans comedies, dramas, anime, book-to-screen adaptations, documentaries, kids and family programming, and more. It's home to exclusive sports and live events including the upcoming MLB Home Run Derby and 2026 Field of Dreams Game, as well as NFL games, WWE Raw, The Westminster Dog Show, and more. In 2025, audiences flocked to hit series like "Wednesday," "Stranger Things" and "Squid Game," and fan-favorite films including "KPop Demon Hunters," "Happy Gilmore 2" and "Frankenstein." Upcoming releases include films like "Office Romance," "Best of the Best," and "Enola Holmes 3," as well as series like "The Hunting Wives" Season 2, "East of Eden," "Little House on the Prairie," "Love is Blind" Season 11 Boston, "Outerbanks" Season 5 and more.

How Spectrum TV Customers Get Even More Streaming Value

With the addition of Netflix for purchase, Spectrum continues to expand The Spectrum App Store, giving Spectrum TV customers an easy way to add streaming services alongside over $125 per month in retail streaming app value already included with their TV plans at no extra cost. Eligible Spectrum TV customers receive Disney+ Hulu Bundle, ESPN Unlimited, HBO Max Basic with Ads, Paramount+ Essential, Peacock Premium with Ads, AMC+ with Ads, ViX Premium with Ads, Tennis Channel, FOX One and Discovery+.

For more information about The Spectrum App Store, spectrum.com/cable-tv/app-store.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a suite of advanced communications services offered by Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), a leading broadband connectivity company available to nearly 59 million homes and small to large businesses across 41 states. Founded in 1993, Charter has evolved from providing cable TV to streaming, and from high-speed Internet to a converged broadband, WiFi and mobile experience. Over the Spectrum Fiber Broadband Network and supported by our 100% U.S.-based employees, the Company offers Seamless Connectivity and Entertainment with Spectrum Internet®, Mobile, TV and Voice products.

More information can be found at corporate.charter.com.

SOURCE Charter Communications, Inc.