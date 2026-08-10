Netic Partners with American Residential Services to Bring Frontier AI to One of America's Largest Home Services Providers

Partnership enables ARS to scale customer engagement while maintaining the quality and care homeowners expect.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Netic, the AI revenue engine for essential services, today announced a strategic partnership with American Residential Services (ARS), one of the nation's largest home services providers. Through the partnership, ARS is deploying Netic's AI platform to help its customer service specialists support more homeowners, respond faster, and continue delivering the high-quality experience the company is known for as it grows nationwide.

As ARS has expanded across new markets and served tens of thousands of additional homeowners, customer demand has continued to increase. More calls, more scheduling requests, and higher service volumes require technology that can scale alongside the business while preserving the human experience customers expect.

Netic's AI agents augment ARS customer service specialists by handling routine interactions, providing intelligent surge capacity, and delivering real-time information on scheduling and appointment availability. Integrated directly into the proprietary ARS Connect platform, Netic enables AI and human agents to work together seamlessly, allowing ARS teams to focus on the conversations where human expertise matters most.

"ARS represents exactly the type of enterprise we built Netic for," said Melisa Tokmak, Founder and CEO of Netic. "They have built one of the most respected operations in home services by combining operational excellence with a willingness to embrace innovation. From the beginning, it was clear they approached AI with rigor, a clear vision, and an unwavering focus on improving the homeowner experience. We're honored they chose us to roll out across their national network, and we're excited to help them bring frontier AI to the homeowners who rely on ARS."

The partnership followed an extensive evaluation of leading AI platforms. ARS selected Netic based on the performance of its AI agents, the flexibility of its enterprise platform, the speed of product innovation, and the close collaboration between the two engineering organizations.

"There were two key things we looked for as we searched for an AI partner," said Divakar Jandhyala, Chief Technology Officer at ARS. "First, we needed AI that could consistently deliver for our customers. Second, we wanted a partner with the technical depth to deploy AI successfully across a complex enterprise. Netic has been that partner, helping us expand our capabilities while maintaining the service standards our customers expect."

The collaboration reflects a shared belief that AI delivers the greatest value when it empowers people rather than replaces them. By combining Netic's frontier AI capabilities with ARS's experienced customer service organization, the partnership helps ensure every homeowner receives timely, accurate, and personalized service as the business continues to grow.

ABOUT NETIC

Netic is the AI revenue engine for essential services. Headquartered in San Francisco and backed by Founders Fund, Greylock, and Hanabi Capital, Netic builds frontier AI agents that manage inbound customer interactions across voice, chat, SMS, and other channels, accelerate speed-to-lead, power autonomous outbound engagement, and optimize intelligent scheduling. Leading essential services enterprises trust Netic to increase revenue, improve customer experience, and scale operations with AI. Learn more at netic.ai.

ABOUT AMERICAN RESIDENTIAL SERVICES (ARS/Rescue Rooter)

American Residential Services (ARS/Rescue Rooter), headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, is one of the nation's largest providers of HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and home services. Through its nationwide network of local service professionals, ARS delivers reliable, high-quality service to residential and light commercial customers across the United States.

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SOURCE Netic