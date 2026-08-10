Netlist to Attend 7th Annual Needham Virtual Semiconductor & SemiCap 1x1 Conference

News provided byNetlist, Inc.
Aug 10, 2026, 08:30 ET
IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Netlist, Inc. (OTCQB: NLST) today announced the Company will participate in the 7th Annual Needham Virtual Semiconductor & SemiCap 1x1 Conference taking place on August 19th and 20th. Investors who wish to meet with Netlist should notify their Needham representative.
About Netlist
Netlist is a leading innovator in advanced memory and storage solutions. With a rich portfolio of patented technologies, Netlist's inventions are foundational to the advancement of AI computing. To learn more about Netlist, please visit www.netlist.com.
For more information, please contact:
Investors / Media
Mike Smargiassi
The Plunkett Group
[email protected]
(212) 739‑6729
SOURCE Netlist, Inc.
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