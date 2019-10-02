NetNoggin® releases exploratory analysis "Alzheimer's Recent Drug Failures"

FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An exploratory study, conducted by NetNoggin®, revealed that among those impacted by Alzheimer's, hope of finding a cure is deflating due to recent Alzheimer's clinical trial failures in the past few years:

- Amgen/Novartis halted trials for CNP520 September 2019 - Neurotrope failed to meet Bryostatin-1 primary endpoints

In fact, the last successful Alzheimer's drug approval was in 2014 for NAMZARIC. Manufacturers acknowledge current drugs for Alzheimer's only treat symptoms as the disease continues to progress.

In response to news regarding failed clinical trials, caregivers are posting responses claiming this news makes them "depressed' and "pessimistic". Yet, researchers and foundations remain hopeful despite the failures. For example, George Vradenburg, the head of USAgainstAlzheimers, posted on Twitter, "Let's keep failing ... until we succeed … [help] us all to remain hopeful in the fight against #Alz."

Results from NetNoggin's analysis also show growing concern that the amyloid hypothesis may be the wrong target and other mechanisms should be considered. The community suggests the following next steps:

Continue to research amyloids as a target (learning from failures)

Consider prevention as the best way to treat Alzheimer's

Further research BACE inhibitors with lower doses and at earlier disease stages

Explore the failed cancer drug, farnesyltransferase inhibitors, for Alzheimer's

Consider personalizing treatment (genetic research on CHRFAM7A genotype)

Continue to research other mechanisms and pathways of Alzheimer's

About NetNoggin®

NetNoggin®, a subsidiary of Conger Consulting, LLC, is a premier market research agency that specializes in pharmaceutical marketing. NetNoggin® utilizes netnography to analyze and provide context to Big Data. By leveraging 30+ years of experience, their proprietary process derives strategic consulting insights from Big Data to inform Foundational Marketing Tools (FMTs), strategies, and tactics. NetNoggin® has expertise in market research; commercial, market, and clinical development; and communications to provide reliable research, presentations, and workshops.

