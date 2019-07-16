NetNoggin® releases results from "Utilization of Technology in Alzheimer's Disease" research study

FREDERICK, Md., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NetNoggin® released detailed results from a netnographic-qualitative research study, which investigated the utilization of technology in Alzheimer's disease (including mild cognitive impairment [MCI]), presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference® (AAIC) 2019 held in Los Angeles, California, July 14 - 18. NetNoggin® analyzed patient and caregiver conversations to determine which Intelligent Assistive Technologies (IATs) were being utilized, at what stage of progression, the application, and the user population to determine technology needs/gaps within the Alzheimer's marketspace. Results from this research provide insights into IATs, pointing to new strategies for development and awareness.

"Primary and secondary research have taken steps towards understanding technology within Alzheimer's disease. However, our netnographic analysis has allowed us to understand not only what patients and caregivers are currently adopting, but also what they need, providing opportunities to improve patient and caregiver quality of life using technological solutions," said Diana Conger, CEO of NetNoggin®.

Visit https://netnoggin.net/news to request a PDF of the research, "Utilization of Technology in Alzheimer's Disease and MCI."

NetNoggin® continues to participate in the Alzheimer's disease space with their syndicated report, NetNog: #genesis® Alzheimer's Disease (including MCI). This report captures insights from a large volume of rich contextual conversations, with raw and unbiased lexicon, occurring online. Patients and caregivers write in the present, and there is no bias related to recall, unlike traditional research (interviews or surveys). For more information on NetNog: #genesis® Alzheimer's Disease (including MCI), visit https://netnoggin.net/disease-focused-research.

About NetNoggin®

NetNoggin®, a subsidiary of Conger Consulting, LLC, is a premier market research agency that specializes in pharmaceutical marketing. NetNoggin® utilizes netnography to analyze and provide context to Big Data. By leveraging 30+ years of experience, their proprietary process derives strategic consulting insights from Big Data to inform Foundational Marketing Tools (FMTs), strategies, and tactics. NetNoggin® has expertise in market research; commercial, market, and clinical development; and communications to provide reliable research, presentations, and workshops. NetNoggin® was established in 2011. The founder, Diana Conger, has been involved in bringing over 20 pharmaceutical products to market and has in-depth knowledge of over 50 disease-states.

