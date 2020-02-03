NetWise Joins LiveRamp Data Store, enabling marketers to utilize best in class B2B audiences easily across almost any platform

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NetWise Data LLC, the B2B data 'brand behind the brand' of big B2B data companies like Bizo and a pioneer in B2B display audiences since 2012, is now in the LiveRamp Data Store. This means direct, 'farm-to-table' access for all data needs, across any digital channel, while maintaining consistency with the person records used for offline marketing. NetWise can instantly distribute custom segments to any almost any DMP, DSP, SSP, Social Platform or brand while keeping those segments and contacts in sync - across all channels. With the flexibility of LiveRamp Data Store distribution, accessing the power of NetWise data is incredibly easy, with no contracts to negotiate or lengthy fulfillment processes; instead, B2B data users get accurate, useful data ready for activation in less than 24 hours.

NetWise highlighted an additional benefit of the partnership with LiveRamp, noting that marketers can create and launch campaigns to target audiences in previously unavailable destinations almost instantaneously, most notably Google, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest, and Snapchat. "Marketers can license trusted third-party audiences from NetWise and activate them in the platforms of their choice. Instead of searching for the same audiences across multiple platforms, marketers can select audiences once and easily distribute them to all relevant destinations; so, you can reach the right audience with your big advertising idea at the moment it hits," said Cam Fortin, NetWise's VP of Product.

Many businesses struggle to find the right audiences for their messages, and often the contacts they have in their CRM or Data platform are stale, inaccurate, or not constructed properly for the product campaign goals. NetWise can help those marketers easily discover, license, and reliably distribute trusted data to almost any DMP, DSP or social platform. Accurate and effectively targeted campaigns in minutes; powered by the B2B audience leader.

About NetWise. NetWise provides the technology and services needed to put data into action. Put simply, we make data useful. Our proprietary technology unites, shapes, and enriches data from a diverse range of sources - including our client's own internal data - to create a reliable, ever-updated, single-source of truth for market outreach which can be activated on nearly any marketing platform or channel. NetWise was founded on the belief that alternative data sources provide tremendous value to businesses that use information products to increase revenue or decrease expenses.

CONTACT: info@netwisedata.com

SOURCE NetWise Data

Related Links

www.netwisedata.com

