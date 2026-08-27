Neuberger High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Increase in Leverage

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSE American: NHS) (the "Fund") announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a $25 million increase in the committed debt financing available under its revolving debt financing facility ("Revolving Loan Facility") with a major unaffiliated financial institution, as well as the issuance of $10 million in additional Mandatory Redeemable Preferred Shares, Series D ("Series D Preferred Shares"), in each case subject to completion of documentation and customary closing conditions. The Fund anticipates finalizing the amendment to Revolving Loan Facility and issuing the Series D Preferred Shares within the next week. Following the amendment to the Revolving Loan Facility and the issuance of additional Series D Preferred Shares, the Fund will have access to committed debt financing of up to $135 million under the Revolving Loan Facility and will have $50 million in Series D Preferred Shares outstanding.

The amended leverage arrangements would increase the total amount of leverage available to the Fund to bring it more in line with the Fund's current asset level following completion of the Fund's transferable rights offering earlier this year.

About Neuberger

Neuberger is an employee-owned, private, independent investment manager founded in 1939 with approximately 3,000 employees across 26 countries. The firm manages $613 billion of equities, fixed income, private markets, real estate and hedge fund portfolios for global institutions, advisors and individuals. Neuberger's investment philosophy is founded on active management, fundamental research and engaged ownership. The firm is proud to be recognized for its commitment to its two constituents, clients and employees. Again this past year, we were named Best Asset Manager for Institutional Investors in the US (Crisil Coalition Greenwich) and the #1 Best Place to Work in Money Management (Pensions & Investments, firms with more than 1,000 employees). Neuberger has no corporate parent or unaffiliated external shareholders. Visit www.nb.com for more information, including www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for information on awards. Data as of June 30, 2026.

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