Neura Defense Systems Emerges from Stealth with AI Platform Built to Detect and Defeat the Drones Today's Defenses Miss

Autonomous counter-swarm platform targets fiber-tethered and fully autonomous drones invisible to legacy systems

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neura Defense Systems, Inc. (NDS) today emerged from stealth to introduce its autonomous counter-swarm platform — a sensor-agnostic system that fuses data from commercial and military sensors, uses AI to detect, classify, and prioritize drone threats, and cues operators to authorize decisive action.

The company is targeting one of the most urgent gaps in modern defense. Small first-person-view drones have become a defining weapon on modern battlefields. The most dangerous variants — fiber-optic-tethered and fully autonomous — emit no radio signal, rendering RF detection and electronic jamming ineffective. A single $500 FPV drone can destroy a $10 million vehicle. Legacy interceptors cost $100,000 or more per round. The math does not work at scale.

"The drones that matter most right now are the ones legacy systems can't see," said Sam Talari, founder and CEO of Neura Defense Systems. "Our platform runs on sensors operators already have, sees threats others miss, and keeps a human in command of every engagement."

The Neura Approach: Sense, Decide, Defeat

The platform fuses radar, EO/IR, RF, and acoustic data into a single-track picture — detecting threats with no RF signature using thermal, acoustic, and visual cues. A cognitive AI layer classifies threats, predicts intent, and compresses decisions from minutes to seconds. For neutralization, NDS is developing the Raptor — a proprietary autonomous interceptor at a target cost under $200 per round. That is a 500-to-1 cost inversion against legacy interceptors.

NDS also introduces the Sentinel detection family — body-worn, handheld, vehicle-mounted, and fixed-site products that share one AI classification engine and mesh into a single operational picture, closing the detection gap from the dismounted soldier to the hardened perimeter.

The Raptor program has provisional patents filed covering guidance, swarm coordination, and engagement methods. An MVP prototype is available for viewing. Flight demonstration is planned for early 2027.

Leadership

The company pairs decades of military operational experience — including senior command across USAF, Navy, SOCOM, and Army Futures Command — with serial entrepreneurship in secure communications, sensor technology, and defense capital formation. The team maintains active program relationships across AFWERX, DIU, USMC, and the broader defense acquisition ecosystem.

About Neura Defense Systems

NDS is an AI-native defense technology company building autonomous systems that detect, decide, and act across contested air, ground, sea, and space environments. Built on 20+ provisional patents, its domain-agnostic technology powers platforms from a $196 interceptor to a 120-foot autonomous warship. Headquartered in Saint Petersburg, Florida. www.neuradefensesystems.com.

Media Contact: Curtis Bridge, Chief Capital Officer • [email protected] • Phone - 888.330.2661

SOURCE Neura Defense Systems