Neuralytix Announces Full Commercial Availability of iD3 System for Intraoperative Nerve Assessment in Spine Surgery

FRUITA, Colo., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuralytix, LLC (www.nerve.health) today announced full commercial availability of its iD3 System, an FDA 510(k)-cleared mechanomyography (MMG) platform that gives spine surgeons real-time, objective feedback on neurophysiologic changes occurring throughout decompression surgery. The launch builds on the system's initial commercial release in October 2025 and is now available through Neuralytix' U.S. distributor network.

The Neuralytix iD3 System, an FDA 510(k)-cleared mechanomyography (MMG) platform for objective, real-time intraoperative nerve assessment during spine surgery

The iD3 System is surgeon-directed and requires no dedicated technician or neurophysiologist — it integrates directly into existing surgical workflow. Using MMG, it measures how nerves are conducting and responding throughout decompression, giving surgeons a quantitative readout in an assessment that has traditionally relied on visual and anatomical judgment alone.

"At the end of every nerve decompression procedure, surgeons face the same question: is the nerve adequately decompressed?" said Christopher Wybo, Founder and CEO of Neuralytix. "Cardiology pairs the angiogram with the stress test because structure and function often diverge. With iD3, we're bringing that same functional stress test to spine surgery."

About Neuralytix, LLC

Neuralytix develops mechanomyography (MMG) technology for objective, real-time intraoperative nerve assessment during spine surgery. The iD3 System is FDA 510(k) cleared (K243636/K260992). For more information, visit www.nerve.health.

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SOURCE Neuralytix