Neuraptive Therapeutics Announces Evan Tzanis as Executive Vice President, Head of R&D

PHILADELPHIA, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuraptive Therapeutics, Inc. (Neuraptive) today announced the addition of Evan Tzanis to the role of Executive Vice President, Head of R&D. In this role, Mr. Tzanis will oversee all research and development activities for the company, including Preclinical, Clinical, Medical, and Regulatory. Mr. Tzanis brings over 25 years of global development experience in all aspects of drug development to the company.

"We are excited to welcome Evan to Neuraptive. His breadth and depth of experience in all aspects of development will be a tremendous asset to the company," said David Jackson, Chief Executive Officer of Neuraptive. "We are looking forward to Evan's experience and guidance as we continue to build our research and clinical development programs for the development of our franchise therapeutic product, AxoFuse™."

Prior to joining Neuraptive, Mr. Tzanis served as Chief Development Officer at Paratek Pharmaceuticals, where he led all development activities, including for the successful approval of omadacycline (Nuzyra®). Prior to Paratek, Mr. Tzanis was Head of Development Operations and Biometrics at Endo Pharmaceuticals where he had leadership responsibility in clinical and project management. During his tenure with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Mr. Tzanis was responsible for several late stage development programs, including BEMA® Buprenorphine (Belbuca). Prior to joining Endo Pharmaceuticals, Mr. Tzanis had roles of increasing responsibilities at Quintiles (now IQUVIA), Wyeth Pharmaceuticals, and Pfizer. Over his 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, Mr. Tzanis has been involved in the regulatory approval of nine products among a variety of products designed to treat central nervous system disorders, including panic disorder, major depressive disorder, sleep and other medical conditions, as well as opioid induced constipation and rheumatoid arthritis.

"I am excited to join the Neuraptive team and contribute toward realizing the potential of AxoFuse™," said Mr. Tzanis. "This innovative product has shown significant potential across a wide range of potential clinical applications. I look forward to working with the team toward advancing the technology into the clinic, expected in the first half of next year."

About Neuraptive Therapeutics

Neuraptive is creating innovative novel therapies for nerve repairs to improve clinical outcomes for patients and the surgeons who care for them. The company's franchise therapeutic product, AxoFuse, has strong potential to improve the quality and speed of recovery of nerve sensation and function for eligible patients who have sustained traumatic injuries or who are undergoing reconstructive surgical procedures. Neuraptive is rapidly advancing its pipeline and will leverage its capabilities to transition into a clinical stage company. Investors include New Rhein Healthcare Investors. The company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA and has offices near Boulder, CO as well as surgical translational medicine facilities at the Colorado University Anschutz Medical Center in Aurora, CO. For more information, please see www.neuraptive.com.

