Neurocrine Biosciences Announces Key Leadership Hiring, Promotions

SAN DIEGO, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBIX) today announced the appointment of three Senior Vice Presidents, further strengthening its leadership team as the company executes its next phase of growth, expands its commercial portfolio and advances one of the industry's strongest neuroscience pipelines. These appointments reflect Neurocrine's continued evolution into a diversified, multi-product biopharmaceutical company positioned to deliver sustainable long-term growth.

The appointments include Bret Paulson, who joins the company as Senior Vice President, Market Access, and the promotions of David Bradfute to Senior Vice President and Global Head of Intellectual Property, and Aaron Vosburgh to Senior Vice President, Finance and Accounting.

"Neurocrine is entering a new phase of growth as we expand our commercial portfolio, advance one of the industry's most productive pipelines and prepare to bring more innovative medicines to patients," said Kyle W. Gano, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, Neurocrine Biosciences. "Successfully executing on that opportunity requires exceptional leadership across every function of our company. Bret, Aaron and David each bring outstanding expertise, judgment and a proven ability to build high-performing organizations. Together, they strengthen our ability to execute today while positioning Neurocrine for the opportunities ahead, ultimately enabling us to deliver greater value for patients, healthcare providers and shareholders."

Bret Paulson is an accomplished leader with nearly 30 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical and insurance industries. He will be responsible for shaping and driving Neurocrine's global market access vision, strategy and execution to provide patient access to the company's current and future medicines, while strengthening payer partnerships and reimbursement strategies across an increasingly diversified portfolio. He joins Neurocrine after more than six years at Otsuka Pharmaceutical Companies, most recently as Vice President and Head of Market Access & Channel Strategy. Prior to that, he was Area Vice President, National Accounts at Horizon after working in the commercial organizations at Schering Plough, Eli Lilly & Company, and Amgen. Paulson earned a Bachelor of Arts in Asian studies from Brigham Young University.

David Bradfute, who joined Neurocrine in 2017, has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Global Head of Intellectual Property and will also serve as Managing Director of Neurocrine Switzerland GmbH, based in the company's Basel, Switzerland, office. In his expanded role, Bradfute will lead the company's global intellectual property strategy and oversee the protection of Neurocrine's products, diversified portfolio, technology platforms, and scientific innovations. Before joining Neurocrine, Bradfute held leadership roles across the healthcare and life sciences industry, including a 13-year career at Arena Pharmaceuticals and later as Head of Legal and Intellectual Property at Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute. He earned a bachelor's degree in biochemistry from Swarthmore College, master's and doctoral degrees in biological sciences from Stanford University, and a Juris Doctor from Stanford Law School.

Aaron Vosburgh, an eight-year Neurocrine employee, will oversee enterprise financial strategy, partnering with executive leadership to align capital allocation, long-range financial planning and portfolio investments with Neurocrine's strategy to advance innovation and deliver new therapies to patients. While at Neurocrine, he has helped build, scale and strengthen the company's accounting, finance, tax, treasury, and financial planning and analysis capabilities while serving as a strategic advisor on many of the company's most important financial decisions. Prior to joining Neurocrine, Vosburgh held senior finance leadership roles at Applied Proteomics, Synthetic Genomics, Verenium Corporation, and Natural Alternatives International, following the start of his career at Ernst & Young. He is a Certified Public Accountant (inactive) and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting from the University of San Diego.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences is a leading biopharmaceutical company with a simple purpose: to relieve suffering for people with great needs. We are dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing life-changing treatments for patients with under-addressed neurological, psychiatric, endocrine and immunological disorders. The company's diverse portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia, chorea associated with Huntington's disease, classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia, hyperphagia in Prader-Willi syndrome, endometriosis* and uterine fibroids*, as well as a robust pipeline including multiple compounds in mid- to late-phase clinical development across our core therapeutic areas. For more than three decades, we have applied our unique insight into neuroscience and the interconnections between brain and body systems to treat complex conditions. We relentlessly pursue medicines to ease the burden of debilitating diseases and disorders, because you deserve brave science. For more information, visit neurocrine.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and YouTube. (*in collaboration with AbbVie)

NEUROCRINE, the NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES Logo, and YOU DESERVE BRAVE SCIENCE, are registered trademarks of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.

SOURCE Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.