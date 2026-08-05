Neutrinos Recognized in The Adaptive Process Orchestration Software Landscape, Q2 2026

Recognition reflects the growing shift from fragmented automation to AI-native enterprise orchestration in insurance operations.

NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neutrinos, a leader in AI-powered intelligent automation for insurers, has been recognized among notable vendors in Forrester's The Adaptive Process Orchestration Software Landscape, Q2 2026 report. The report provides an overview of 35 vendors in the Adaptive Process Orchestration (APO) software market.

The recognition comes as enterprises increasingly seek orchestration platforms that can connect AI agents, workflows, decisioning, integrations, and enterprise systems within a governed operational framework.

As the Forrester report author Bernhard Schaffrik, Principal Analyst, wrote in the report, "APO enables organizations to embed genAI into their automation landscape, allowing them to automate increasingly complex processes and improve decision quality. By consolidating fragmented automation tools into a unified, governed backbone, APO helps leaders scale automation confidently, maintain control, and prevent unmanaged AI agent sprawl."

Across underwriting, claims, policy servicing, and distribution, insurers are moving beyond isolated AI pilots toward enterprise-wide operational transformation. As AI adoption grows, organizations need a governed orchestration layer that coordinates AI agents, workflows, enterprise systems, and human decisions - while maintaining compliance, operational resilience, and business agility.

As insurers increasingly move from AI experimentation to enterprise-scale adoption, the focus is shifting from isolated automation initiatives to adaptive orchestration. The APO category reflects this evolution, helping organizations operationalize AI with greater governance, agility, and scalability across complex business environments.

"Insurers are under increasing pressure to improve operational efficiency, shorten cycle times, and deliver better customer experiences while managing increasingly complex technology environments," said Suresh Chandrasekharan, Co-Founder & Chief Technology Officer, Neutrinos. "The conversation has shifted from deploying individual AI capabilities to orchestrating AI, people, systems, and business processes at enterprise scale. We believe our inclusion in the Forrester APO Landscape reflects Neutrinos' alignment with these evolving priorities, and the growing need for AI-native orchestration platforms that can unify agents, systems, workflows, and decision-making within a scalable operational framework."

Neutrinos enables insurers to orchestrate AI agents, workflows, data, integrations, and enterprise decisions through its Coreless System of Execution (CSoE). By connecting existing core systems rather than replacing them, the platform helps insurers modernize incrementally. It improves operational agility, accelerates process execution, and enables AI adoption across underwriting, claims, policy servicing, distribution, and new business operations while maintaining governance and operational control.

Organizations using the Neutrinos platform have reported significant business improvements, including up to a 50% increase in operational efficiency, up to 70% faster time-to-market for new insurance products, and up to a 3x improvement in straight-through processing (STP) rates. These customer outcomes demonstrate how enterprise orchestration can help insurers improve execution across core business operations.

View the report here.

About Neutrinos

Neutrinos is a leader in intelligent automation, empowering insurance enterprises to harness the full potential of AI agents to autonomously execute and optimize complex business processes. Purpose-built for insurers, the Neutrinos platform is uniquely designed to manage and orchestrate all agents, not just those built on Neutrinos. Its AI-native, full-stack architecture unifies complex systems, enables cross-platform orchestration, and powers agentic and autonomous workflows. From underwriting and claims to distribution, Neutrinos brings deep insurance domain expertise, intelligent automation, and pre-built accelerators to help insurers modernize faster, boost operational agility, and deliver seamless customer experiences.

Learn more at Neutrinos and follow Neutrinos on LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

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