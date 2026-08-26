Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Encouraging Assay Results From Hole MM26‑10 at Murdock Mountain

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. ("NOP" or the "Company") (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF), a B.C. based leader in organic sedimentary phosphate exploration, is pleased to report assay results from hole MM26‑10, a 1.5‑kilometre step‑out along strike at the Murdock Mountain project. Another excellent intersection of 10.89% P 2 O 5 over 3.60 metres can now be reported. This is a weighted average over the true thickness. The target Upper Phosphate Zone has again been successfully intersected, extending the strike of phosphate mineralization to over 3 kilometres.

Drill Collars and Proposed Drill Pads Location Map

Robin Dow, CEO, commented: "MM26‑10 intersecting the Upper Phosphate Zone is a significant milestone for NOP. This hole extends our confirmed strike length of phosphate mineralization to over 3 kilometres, marking continued and meaningful progress de‑risking our geological model."

MM26-10 Upper Phosphatic Zone P 2 O 5 Assays

Hole Sample From m To m Thick m P 2 O 5 % P 2 O 5 % Grade MM26-10 1121782 190.00 191.00 1.00 3.20

MM26-10 1121784 191.00 192.00 1.00 3.16 MM26-10 1121785 192.00 193.00 1.00 2.37 MM26-10 1121786 193.00 194.00 1.00 2.54 MM26-10 1121787 194.00 195.00 1.00 8.45 10.89/3.60m MM26-10 1121789 195.00 196.00 1.00 9.21 MM26-10 1121790 196.00 197.00 1.00 16.20 MM26-10 1121791 197.00 197.60 0.60 8.93 MM26-10 1121792 197.60 198.60 1.00 3.61



P 2 O 5 % Grade is the weighted average and the true thickness. Intervals are in metres.

Garry Smith, P.Geo., Director, added: "The successful intersection of the Upper Phosphate Zone at a 1.5‑kilometre step‑out is a foundational requirement for future evaluation work. Each assay-confirmed step‑out increases confidence in the scale potential of the sedimentary system and supports NOP's strategy of advancing a clean, organic certifiable low‑contaminant phosphate project, aligned with emerging U.S. critical mineral, agricultural, and regulatory trends." Smith added: "heavy metal and contaminant assays will be released when processed and reviewed."

Drill Hole Collar Coordinates

DDH UTME UTME_S UTMN UTMN_S Elev Elev_S TD Dip Az MM25-1

724411.46

4568960.50

1947.74 82.60 -90 0 MM25-2

724776.05

4569269.66

1897.11 125.73 -90 0 MM25-3

724352.51

4568765.27

1988.85 71.32 -90 0 MM25-4

724108.67

4568691.21

2013.43 99.67 -90 0 MM25-5

724108.67

4568691.21

2013.43 92.96 -65 120 MM25-6

723833.01

4568432.71

2020.39 78.30 -90 0 MM26-7 724388

4569071

1959

152.00 -90 0 MM26-8 724052

4568778

2043

128.00 -90 0 MM26-9 723798

4568545

2023

146.93 -90 0 MM26-10 722868

4567500

2181

215.04 -90 0

(all values are UTM NAD83, and in metres, "_S" denotes surveyed)

Geological Model Context

NOP's geological model interprets the Upper Phosphate Zone as a laterally extensive, nearly flat‑lying sedimentary horizon within the Meade Peak Member of the Phosphoria Formation. Continued step‑out drilling is designed to test strike continuity and refine true‑thickness and grade controls across the broader Murdock Mountain trend.

Lab Assaying Methods & QA/QC

All sample preparation and analytical work was carried out by ALS Laboratories ("ALS"), an independent commercial laboratory accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 for mineral analysis. ALS operates under rigorous quality management systems and is regularly audited by recognized accreditation bodies, including the Standards Council of Canada (SCC) and the Canadian Association for Laboratory Accreditation (CALA).

Phosphate P 2 O 5 assaying was by ME-XRF24 whole-rock analysis: Samples were fused with lithium borate and analyzed by X-ray fluorescence (XRF). This method provides high-precision determinations of major rock-forming oxides, including phosphorus, calcium, and silica, ensuring accurate characterization of phosphate mineralization.

ALS maintains strict internal QA/QC protocols, including the insertion of certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates with each batch of samples. These measures ensure that analytical results meet internationally recognized standards of accuracy and reliability, consistent with the requirements of NI 43-101 reporting.

Company Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QA/QC)

The Company implemented a rigorous QA/QC protocol consistent with NI 43-101 standards, including the insertion of blanks and certified reference materials into the sample stream.

Blanks: The Company regularly inserts a blank comprised of generically sourced sand approximately every 11 samples (or 9.3%) to monitor potential contamination during sample preparation and analysis.

Certified reference materials ("CRM"): CRMs used in mineral exploration are used to assess analytical accuracy and are usually rock powders comprised of known concentrations of the metal(s) of interest. CRMs are usually obtained from commercial suppliers who provide the average of many analyses of the CRMs by multiple labs, which is referred to as the certified value, and a standard deviation of the analyses from which the certified value is determined. A typical criterion for accepting the analyses of CRMs in the mineral industry is that they should fall within a range determined by the certified (or "target") value ± three standard deviations ("3 STD"). Analytical accuracy was verified against BAM 826-1, a certified reference material for phosphate slags issued by Germany's Federal Institute for Materials Research and Testing (BAM). The Company inserts BAM 826-1 CRM standards approximately every 22 samples (or 4.5%), or about 2 per drill hole.

The Company is satisfied that the QA/QC results demonstrate the reliability of the assay data and support the integrity of the phosphate grades reported herein.

Qualified Person

The Independent Qualified Person for this drill program is Kenneth N. Tullar, AIPG Certified Professional Geologist (CPG-11142), who has reviewed and approved the technical content of this release.

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF)

NOP is a junior exploration company with an organic certifiable sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 6.6 kilometres long, in northeast Nevada. Additional applications extend the potential strike of rock phosphate to over 30 kilometres. This is believed to be the only known large-scale organic certifiable sedimentary phosphate project in North America. It is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko, Nevada, and the rail head to California or the East Coast.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services providers have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information ("FLSI") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. FLSI may include expectations, anticipations, beliefs, opinions, plans, intentions, estimates, forecasts, projections, guidance or other similar statements and information that are not historical facts. All statements which are not historical statements are considered FLSI. All FLSI is based on assumptions, which may prove inaccurate, and subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's public securities filings, which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated or implied in FLSI. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance or value on FLSI. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in any FLSI in this news release are reasonable at the present time, it can give no assurance that such FLSI will prove to be correct. Any FLSI in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to publicly update or revise any FLSI, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. Any FLSI in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.