Nevada Organic Phosphate Publishes Updated Corporate Fact Sheet and PowerPoint Presentation

VANCOUVER, BC, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. ("NOP" or the "Company") (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF), a B.C. based leader in organic sedimentary phosphate exploration, is pleased to announce that it has published an updated corporate fact sheet, now available on the Company's website here, and PowerPoint presentation available here.

The updated fact sheet and PowerPoint provide shareholders and investors with important information regarding the Company's recently identified drilling locations, including updated targets and their anticipated significance to the Company's ongoing exploration program. The fact sheet and PowerPoint are intended to give stakeholders a clearer understanding of how these new drilling locations may impact the scope, timing, and direction of the Company's exploration activities at its Murdock Mountain Project.

Key highlights included in the fact sheet and PowerPoint:

Updated overview of the Company's exploration strategy and progress





Summary of newly identified drilling locations





Updated property graphics





Updated capitalization table

Shareholders and prospective investors are encouraged to review the full fact sheet here and PowerPoint presentation here for complete details.

Nevada Organic Phosphate remains committed to advancing exploration at Murdock Mountain and providing timely updates to shareholders as results become available.

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF)

NOP is a junior exploration company with an organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 6.6 kilometres long, in northeast Nevada. Additional applications extend the potential strike of rock phosphate to over 30 kilometres. This is believed to be the only known large-scale organic sedimentary phosphate project in North America. It is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko, Nevada, and near the rail head to California or the East Coast.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services providers have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information ("FLSI") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. FLSI may include expectations, anticipations, beliefs, opinions, plans, intentions, estimates, forecasts, projections, guidance or other similar statements and information that are not historical facts. All statements which are not historical statements are considered FLSI. All FLSI is based on assumptions, which may prove inaccurate, and subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's public securities filings, which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated or implied in FLSI. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance or value on FLSI. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in any FLSI in this news release are reasonable at the present time, it can give no assurance that such FLSI will prove to be correct. Any FLSI in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to publicly update or revise any FLSI, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. Any FLSI in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.