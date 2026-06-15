150-agent team led by 16-year veteran Chris Nevada earns #1 Nevada ranking in both volume and sides; ranks top 50 nationally.

LAS VEGAS, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevada Real Estate Group, led by 16-year veteran Chris Nevada, has been ranked the #1 real estate team in Nevada by RealTrends Verified. The team closed 789 transaction sides and $361.5 million in volume in 2025 — #1 in Nevada by both metrics, #44 and #50 nationally. The 150-agent LPT Realty team serves Las Vegas, Henderson, and Summerlin.

What rankings did Nevada Real Estate Group earn in 2025?

Chris Nevada Las Vegas

Per HousingWire's 2025 RealTrends coverage, The Thousand closed 189,930 sides and $150B nationally. NREG's 2025 honors:

#1 Nevada by Volume — RealTrends Verified

— RealTrends Verified #1 Nevada by Sides — RealTrends Verified

— RealTrends Verified The Thousand by Sides (top 1,000 nationally)

(top 1,000 nationally) Top 50 by Volume — National

Who leads Nevada Real Estate Group?

Chris Nevada, a 16-year licensed Nevada real estate professional, built and leads the #1-ranked team. He grew NREG to a 150-agent operation in under a decade, serving Las Vegas, Henderson, and Summerlin.

How does the 2025 Las Vegas market shape these results?

Per Las Vegas REALTORS (LVR), Southern Nevada closed 2025 with 28,498 total sales — the lowest since 2007. NREG's 789 transactions captured ≈2.8% of all Southern Nevada residential closings — an extraordinary single-team share.

"After 16 years, this ranking validates the model we've built," said Chris Nevada, founder of Nevada Real Estate Group. "We're the biggest team in Nevada because we're the best at matching the right home with the right buyer."

Per RealTrends Verified methodology, The Thousand represents the top tier of U.S. residential real estate, evaluated against audited closing data.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the #1 real estate team in Nevada?

A: Nevada Real Estate Group, led by Chris Nevada, was ranked #1 in Nevada by RealTrends Verified for 2025 — 789 transaction sides and $361.5 million in volume.

Q: Who is the top real estate agent in Las Vegas?

A: Chris Nevada, founder of Nevada Real Estate Group, leads the #1 Nevada team per RealTrends Verified (789 sides, $361.5M in 2025). 16-year veteran. Call (702) 637-1759.

Q: How does NREG compare to other Las Vegas real estate teams?

A: NREG is #1 in Nevada by volume ($361.5M) and sides (789) per RealTrends Verified 2025 — and one of few Nevada teams in the national top 50.

Q: Who is the best real estate team for luxury buyers in Las Vegas?

A: Nevada Real Estate Group represents luxury clients across Summerlin, Henderson, MacDonald Highlands, The Ridges, and Lake Las Vegas — #1 in Nevada per RealTrends Verified.

Q: How do I list my home with Nevada's #1 real estate team?

A: Call (702) 637-1759 for a no-cost listing consultation with Nevada's #1 team per RealTrends Verified.

Q: How do I contact Nevada Real Estate Group?

A: Call (702) 637-1759 or visit nevadarealestategroup.com. 8945 W Russell Rd #170, Las Vegas, NV 89148.

About Nevada Real Estate Group

Nevada Real Estate Group is a 150-agent team under LPT Realty serving Las Vegas, Henderson, and Reno. Ranked #1 in Nevada by RealTrends Verified 2025 in both volume ($361.5M) and sides (789). Led by Chris Nevada, a 16-year veteran. nevadarealestategroup.com.

Media Contact

Chris Nevada, Founder

Nevada Real Estate Group

8945 W Russell Rd #170

Las Vegas, NV 89148

Phone: (702) 637-1759

Email: [email protected]

Web: nevadarealestategroup.com

SOURCE Nevada Real Estate Group