New 12-Week Coaching Program by Torchlight Vitality Offers Women a Practical, Step-by-Step Path to Managing Fibromyalgia Symptoms

Linda Fraas, a Certified Fibromyalgia Health Management Specialist and former Occupational Therapist with more than 30 years of personal experience living with the condition, has launched Fibromyalgia Freedom: Reclaim Your Life, a 12-week online coaching program to help women build sustainable self-management habits and reduce flare-ups.

BUFFALO, N.Y., July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Linda Fraas, a Certified Integrative Nutrition Health Coach and Fibromyalgia Health Management Specialist, has launched Fibromyalgia Freedom: Reclaim Your Life, a 12-week online program for women with fibromyalgia. It offers step-by-step self-management strategies covering nutrition, energy pacing, sleep, gentle movement, mindset, and stress resilience.

Fibromyalgia affects an estimated 2 to 4 percent of the global population, with women accounting for 80 to 90 percent of diagnosed cases, most commonly between ages 30 and 60. Despite its prevalence, the condition remains misunderstood and underdiagnosed. Symptoms are often treated separately, while long-term medication use may cause significant side effects. Research suggests health coaching can help people develop effective self-management strategies.

Fraas combines professional expertise with more than 30 years of lived experience. A former Occupational Therapist, she retired because of fibromyalgia before discovering the benefits of sustainable self-management.

"I retired from my career as an Occupational Therapist because of fibromyalgia. I thought my best years were behind me," says Fraas. "There isn't a magic pill that makes fibromyalgia disappear, but there are practical, everyday habits that can make a meaningful difference. That's the hope and confidence I want every woman in my program to experience."

Fibromyalgia Freedom is designed around the everyday challenges of living with a chronic condition. The online program combines personalized coaching, education, accountability, and practical action plans covering nutrition, energy pacing, sleep, gentle movement, and stress resilience. It supports women aged 35 and older in reducing overwhelm and rebuilding confidence, energy, and hope.

Women interested in learning more about the program can visit www.torchlightvitality.com or schedule a complimentary consultation with Linda at https://torchlightvitality.com/book-a-call



About Linda F. Fraas



Linda F. Fraas, MA, BS is a Certified Integrative Nutrition Health Coach and Certified Fibromyalgia Health Management Specialist with more than 30 years of personal experience living with fibromyalgia. A former Occupational Therapist, she helps women age 35 and older build realistic self-management habits that reduce overwhelm and restore confidence, energy, and hope. Learn more at www.torchlightvitality.com.

Media Contact: [email protected] | 01-716-866-7927 | www.torchlightvitality.com

SOURCE Torchlight Vitality