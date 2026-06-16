New 5 Star Car Title Loans™ Data Shows Average Funded Loan Reached 54% of Vehicle Value

Analysis of 2,564 funded loans found borrowers received an average of 54% of their vehicle's appraised value.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Title lenders often advertise loan amounts equal to 25% to 50% of a vehicle's value. 5 Star Car Title Loans™ analyzed 2,564 funded loans completed between January and May 2026 to compare those advertised ranges with actual lending outcomes.

The analysis found that borrowers received financing equal to an average of 54% of their vehicle's appraised value. The median loan-to-value ratio was 48%, and nearly half of borrowers (47.6%) received loan amounts equal to more than half of their vehicle's appraised value.

"Most lenders quote a range and leave it at that. We wanted to show what actually happens after the paperwork is done," said Bryan Solis, who leads underwriting and lending operations at 5 Star Car Title Loans™.

"Title loans are often advertised as providing 25% to 50% of a vehicle's value. However, the final loan amount also depends on the borrower's income and ability to repay. While many borrowers receive around half of their vehicle's appraised value, some qualify for more. In our analysis, the average funded loan equaled 54% of the vehicle's appraised value, showing that borrowers with stronger repayment capacity may qualify above the commonly advertised range."

Across 5 Star's funded portfolio, loan-to-value ratios varied by vehicle type:

Results reflect historical funded loans and are not a guarantee of future loan amounts. Individual approvals and loan amounts depend on vehicle value, income, ability to repay, state law, and other underwriting factors.

ABOUT 5 STAR CAR TITLE LOANS™

5 Star Car Title Loans™ helps consumers access cash using the equity in their cars, motorcycles, trucks, RVs, and ATVs, including borrowers with less-than-perfect credit. Founded in California, the company serves customers across 13 states. Headquarters: 473 E. Carnegie Dr., Suite 200, San Bernardino, CA 92408. NMLS ID 1442517.

MEDIA CONTACT

5 Star Car Title Loans™

[email protected]

SOURCE 5 Star Car Title Loans