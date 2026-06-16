New Adjustable Depth Therapy Pool Innovation Helps Remove Facility Bottlenecks

FALL RIVER, Mass., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SwimEx®, a leader in purpose-built hydrotherapy pools, today introduced the SwimEx DepthSelect™ Series, an adjustable depth therapy pool solution designed to remove treatment bottlenecks in commercial rehab and athletic training environments. The new series provides adjustable pool depth specifically within the underwater treadmill zone, allowing individual athletes and patients to undergo staged weight-bearing progression while the rest of the pool remains fully operational for other users.

Rendering of the SwimEx DepthSelect Series, featuring adjustable depth within the underwater treadmill zone for staged therapy, training, and return-to-play progression.

Designed for athletic programs, aquatic therapy clinics, and senior living communities, the DepthSelect Series addresses a common facility challenge: the need for controlled rehab progression without halting other programming. While traditional movable floor systems require adjusting the entire pool environment, this rehab pool with adjustable depth takes a targeted approach that preserves the paddlewheel current and multiple water depths elsewhere in the pool.

"Our goal has always been to create aquatic environments that act as dependable infrastructure, keeping care and training on schedule every day," said Suzanne Vaughan, President and Owner of SwimEx. "The new DepthSelect Series gives clinicians and athletic trainers precise depth control where progression happens most, but without sacrificing the rest of the pool. It offers the adaptability facilities need for staged load progression without the operational complexity of moving the entire floor."



The design philosophy of maximizing facility utilization is a hallmark of SwimEx environments, such as the recently renovated hydrotherapy room used by the Cleveland Guardians. In high-performance settings like theirs, SwimEx pools are relied upon as dependable infrastructure to keep 85% of the roster's preparation and recovery on schedule throughout a grueling 162-game season. The new DepthSelect™ Series brings that same level of operational reliability to a variable depth therapy pool environment.

The ability to precisely control water levels in the treadmill zone also solves a significant challenge for programs that need to accommodate users of varying heights.

"The DepthSelect Series solves a critical problem for anyone working with a diverse group of athletes," said Connie Peterson, PhD, LAT, ATC, athletic trainer at James Madison University. "Whether you are treating a 4'6" gymnast or a 7' basketball player, the ability to customize the depth means athletic trainers can provide the exact level of support each individual needs. This adaptability can help support athletes of different heights without limiting how many athletes can use the pool during the same session".

Key Features of the DepthSelect Series:

Targeted Variable Depth Therapy Pool: The treadmill area is adjustable, allowing for staged weight-bearing protocols tailored to individual recovery needs.

The treadmill area is adjustable, allowing for staged weight-bearing protocols tailored to individual recovery needs. Preserved Aquatic Versatility: The SwimEx paddlewheel current remains available for resistive exercise and swimming even while the treadmill zone is adjusted.

The SwimEx paddlewheel current remains available for resistive exercise and swimming even while the treadmill zone is adjusted. True Multi-Athlete Capability: Facilities can maximize utilization by supporting multiple users at different recovery stages simultaneously.

Facilities can maximize utilization by supporting multiple users at different recovery stages simultaneously. Operational Reliability: By isolating the underwater treadmill zone, the system reduces maintenance complexity and eliminates the need to shut down the entire pool for treadmill service.

The DepthSelect Series can be integrated into SwimEx 1000 T and 1500 T models, as well as custom adjustable depth pool configurations.



To explore the DepthSelect Series and learn how targeted and adjustable depth therapy pool can improve facility workflow, visit swimex.com/depthselect.

About SwimEx, Inc.

SwimEx Inc. designs and manufactures fiberglass therapy and training pools, swim spas, and hot and cold plunge tanks for healthcare and rehabilitation providers, senior living and wellness centers, professional and collegiate sports programs, and homes. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Fall River, Massachusetts, SwimEx builds aquatic environments that support recovery, performance, and daily wellness. For more information, visit swimex.com.

SwimEx® is a registered trademark of SwimEx, Inc.

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SOURCE SwimEx, Inc.