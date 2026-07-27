New AI + human I-9 offering cuts costs by 50%, and takes on the risk

Full-cycle I-9 management has long been limited by cost and complexity. WorkBright+ changes that by combining AI with human expertise to deliver true end-to-end compliance at half the cost.

BOULDER, Colo., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For years, the price of full-service I-9 management has been driven by people hours. That's the short way of saying: the costs add up quickly.

Outsourcing all or even parts of the process has been cost-prohibitive. And with steeper penalties for I-9 errors and new requirements looming under the E-Verify ICAv32 update, the price of getting it wrong keeps rising. For many organizations, this meant no viable alternative to labor-intensive, in-house management—until now.

Today, WorkBright announced WorkBright+, a new approach to full-service I-9 management with a structural shift for the industry: human experts working alongside AI, cutting the cost of full-service management per I-9 by 50%.

Current offerings on the market assist with document review or Section 2 completion, but stop short of managing what comes after.

With WorkBright+, employers outsource the entire I-9 lifecycle to WorkBright: from Section 2 completion and E-Verify case management to ongoing compliance, including reverifications.

AI and humans work in tandem throughout the lifecycle, combining automated checks, workflow guidance, and compliance expertise to help employers manage accurate, complete I-9 and E-Verify cases.

The launch marks WorkBright's latest effort to challenge long-held assumptions about how I-9s can be managed, proving that AI can fundamentally change operational efficiency and, in turn, the cost.

"We've always pushed the status quo. First, with our remote authorized representative workflow, and then with document verification technology. Now, we're redefining how employers use AI to process I-9 verification," CEO Chapelle Ryon shared.

Using AI in a compliance-focused environment naturally raises questions. Employers want to know how decisions are made, what level of human oversight exists, and who is accountable if an error occurs.

"We understand that incorporating AI into compliance can be a cause for concern. That's why we designed WorkBright+ around human accountability. AI drives efficiency and reduces cost, but humans provide oversight and judgment. A compliance expert will touch anything that enters an audit trail," added Ryon.

To ensure peace of mind for employers, WorkBright+ is taking on the risk for every I-9 case it processes. If an audit identifies an error in a case WorkBright+ managed, WorkBright will cover the cost associated with that error.

Learn more about WorkBright+ here.

About WorkBright

WorkBright simplifies I-9 and E-Verify compliance with an audit-ready platform built for accuracy, speed, and ease of use, paired with audit services and full-service I-9 management options. With flexible integrations, an intuitive experience, automated compliance checks, and streamlined TPS and EAD workflows, WorkBright is the trusted partner for organizations navigating complex employment eligibility requirements.

Nina Bernardi, [email protected]

SOURCE WorkBright