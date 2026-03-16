New AI Platform Gives Real Estate Agents Their First 30 Days Free -- While the Industry Loses $144,000 Per Agent, Per Year in Missed Leads

VOXVY Launches AI Voice and Chat Agents That Answer Every Call, Capture Every Lead, and Book Every Appointment — Automatically, 24/7

DENVER, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- While the average real estate agent is missing five calls per month, losing an estimated $144,000 in annual revenue to unanswered phones and unengaged website visitors, a new AI platform called VOXVY is changing the game — and offering agents their first 30 days completely free.

Launching today at www.realestateagents.ai, VOXVY deploys AI-powered voice agents and chat agents that integrate directly into an agent's existing phone number and current website — with no platform migration, no technical setup, and no disruption to what's already working. Agents are live within 72 hours.

The Problem: Agents Are Bleeding Revenue They Don't Even See

According to NAR's 2025 Home Buyers and Sellers Generational Trends Report, 78% of homebuyers end up working with the first real estate agent who responds to their inquiry. Yet a Harvard Business Review study found the average agent takes 47 minutes to respond to a new lead — by which point the opportunity is often gone.

According to VOXVY's internal data, a real estate agent missing just five inbound calls per month — at a 20% conversion rate and an average commission of $12,000 — loses more than $12,000 per month in potential revenue. That's $144,000 per year. And that figure doesn't account for website visitors who leave without engaging, after-hours inquiries that go unanswered, or social media messages that sit unread.

"The revenue loss is silent," said Jeffrey A. Hammerberg, founder of VOXVY. "Agents don't see the leads they're missing — they only see the ones they closed. We built VOXVY to capture everything that was walking out the door."

The Solution: Two AI Agents Working Around the Clock

VOXVY's platform provides two integrated AI agents:

AI Voice Agent — Answers every inbound call instantly, 24/7. Qualifies leads, answers questions, and books appointments — even at 2 AM, even during showings.

AI Chat Agent — Engages website visitors the moment they land on the page, captures contact information, and books appointments before the visitor bounces.

Both agents connect to the agent's existing infrastructure. No new phone number. No new website. No learning curve. And callers won't know it's AI — they'll just know someone answered.

Try It Free: 30 Days

To remove all friction for agents considering the platform, VOXVY is offering a full 30-day free trial — with complete setup, AI training, calendar integration, and a custom landing page included for agents without a website. Agents pay nothing until Day 31. After the trial, the platform is $197/month with no long-term contract and the ability to cancel with 30 days notice.

"We're confident agents will see value in the first week," said Hammerberg. "So we're giving them 30 days to prove it to themselves before they pay a dollar."

Agents can call 820-444-7277 right now to hear the AI voice agent in action.

Key Features at a Glance

24/7 AI voice agent (answers every call)

AI chat widget (engages every website visitor)

Calendar integration (Google Calendar & Outlook)

Real-time lead notifications

Analytics dashboard

Custom landing page (optional, included at no extra cost)

Live within 72 hours

No setup fees | No contracts | Cancel anytime

About VOXVY

VOXVY is an AI lead capture platform purpose-built for real estate agents. VOXVY's mission is simple: make sure agents never miss another opportunity.

Website: www.realestateagents.ai

Demo: Call 820-444-7277 to speak with the AI agent directly

Trial: 30 days free at www.realestateagents.ai

Contact: Jeffrey A. Hammerberg

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 303-378-5526

Website: www.realestateagents.ai

SOURCE Voxvy