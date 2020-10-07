New American Funding Partners with Real Estate Tech Pioneer Zigzy

Host virtual open houses: Real estate agents can schedule and host a virtual open house, complete with a personally branded sign-in sheet for all prospective buyers that attend

Manage their pipeline: Fully developed CRM for real estate agents to track their clients throughout all stages

Automate branded marketing: Create custom branded single-property websites, flyers, and other unique offerings

Offer a custom-branded home shopping app to their clients: Give clients direct access to MLS listings via a branded app that's both accurate and filters out competitors' ads

Manage social media content: Easily post open house announcements, property information, and more

Monitor real estate production data: Gain access to data from real estate agents across the country, enabling agents to track competitors' closings and buy and sell side transactions* and identify the best candidates to recruit to their team

The platform also gives real estate agents real-time loan status, plus access to key contacts on the transaction, including loan originator, listing agent, title company, escrow officer, and more.

In celebration of the partnership, New American Funding CEO Rick Arvielo will be a featured speaker at the first "Townify Summit," a virtual seminar hosted by Townify. The summit will feature some of the nation's top real estate agents and mortgage lenders sharing how using technology is critical to success in these unprecedented times.

The first "Townify Summit" will be held Wednesday, October 14 – click here to register.

*As permitted by local MLS Board

About New American Funding

New American Funding is a family-owned mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of over 146,000 loans for approximately $36 billion, 201 nationwide locations, and about 4,000 employees. The company offers several niche loan products and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America six times. It offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

