New Approach to Yeast Infections Invented by NeuEve

In a crowded field, a new mechanism appears: environmental change & microbiome support

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuEve, a leading research lab & manufacturer of natural remedies for women's health, announces the launch of Yeast Clear. Yeast Clear uses a new approach designed for women experiencing chronic yeast infections. "The high recurrence rate from all other treatments is an opportunity for us to make a positive impact on society," said Dr. Renjie Chang, OBGYN.

75% of women will experience a yeast infection at some point in their lives. About 45% of women will have repeat yeast infections. 138 million women worldwide are currently suffering from recurrent yeast infections, according to Jack D. Sobel, M.D.

Dr. Chang saw many patients with Candida overgrowth that refused to go away. They already tried every single possible treatment. "A lot of other doctors have given up on these women. When it comes to helping others, I never give up," said Dr. Chang. "When other doctors say: 'But I have no tools left,' I say: 'Then I will make my own tools.'"

To help solve her own patients' unsolvable cases, Dr. Chang invented Yeast Clear. Yeast Clear is a 100% natural vaginal suppository.

What makes Yeast Clear different from other treatments is the mechanism. Yeast Clear contains high doses of many botanical antifungals: olive leaf, sage, tea tree oil, neem, myrtle, plantain. It also contains nutrients that only feed healthy lactobacilli. Healthy lactobacilli then fights yeast by creating lactic acid.

"Here's an analogy to help explain our mechanism," said Kevin Tao, cofounder of NeuEve. "In World War II, how did we defeat our enemies in Occupied France? We didn't bomb everyone (friend & foe). That's what boric acid does. We didn't bomb only the enemies. That's what other over-the-counter antifungal treatments do. We must:

1. Bomb the enemies, with powerful natural antifungals.

2. Next, airdrop supplies to French resistance fighters, with nutrients that feed good lactobacilli. Our nutrients are like croissants and baguettes falling from the sky. We choose them to feed only our allies.

3. Finally, storm the beaches with our vaginal probiotics."

NeuEve states that it is on a mission to transform women's health by leading from the front, with boldness, kindness, and curiosity. "It is my hope that by listening to women, and using first principles, root-cause analysis to solve their issues, I can be a good example for others to follow," said Dr. Chang.

Yeast Clear is available for $39 at https://www.neueve.com/products/yeast-clear. To offer Yeast Clear or other NeuEve products in your business, email [email protected]. To join NeuEve in its mission to transform women's health, email [email protected].

SOURCE NeuEve