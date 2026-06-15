New Beautifully Illustrated Family Book Brings Generations Together Ahead of America's 250ᵗʰ Anniversary

A surprising early success, The American Book of Fables is capturing the imagination of Americans ages 2 to 102 and may be arriving at just the right moment.

WASHINGTON, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Americans prepare to commemorate the nation's 250th anniversary, readers across the country are discovering The American Book of Fables, a beautiful work of literature.

The book sold more than 10,000 copies in its first 20 days, with thousands more on order.

The cover of The American Book of Fables features a 1975 Ford F-250, a subtle nod to America's 250th anniversary.

"I think we're seeing a real desire today for a witty, beautiful tribute to American history, regions, and great storytelling," said Charlie McKinney, president of Sophia Institute Press, which made an early investment in the project along with a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities. "I love the depth of the book. Children enjoy the stories on one level, while older readers and history lovers discover layers of meaning throughout its 396 pages."

Written by Matthew Mehan and illustrated by artist John Folley in watercolor, ink, and oil, The American Book of Fables is designed for families to experience together. Content tailored for different ages is labeled throughout for "Littles," "Middles," and "Bigs."

Through fables, stories, poems, historical letters, and beautiful paintings, readers journey from the Everglades to Appalachia, from New England to the Rockies, and through iconic landscapes including Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks. Along the way, they encounter lessons about friendship, courage, humility, kindness, resilience and the ideals that shape America.

"It's been an honor to update traditional fables, write new stories and poems, and collaborate with my dear friend John, whose illustrations brought these pages to life," said Mehan. "Researching the book, I traveled throughout the country and learned from people, places and traditions. I hope readers enjoy the journey as well."

The book's central character, Hugh Manatee—a playful nod to "humanity"— meets memorable friends and explores themes inspired by the Declaration of Independence and the broader human experience.

The final pages include a "Seek and Find" adventure that encourages young explorers to revisit illustrations and discover hidden details throughout the book.

The American Book of Fables is available through bookstores nationwide and online through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Walmart.com, BookShop.org, and other booksellers.

SOURCE Sophia Institute Press