New Behavioral Health Treatment Center Opens in Lancaster, Serving Central Pennsylvania

LANCASTER, Pa., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kora Behavioral Health, a new outpatient treatment center serving Lancaster County and Central Pennsylvania, officially opened its doors on June 5, 2026, and is now accepting admissions for individuals seeking treatment for substance use and mental health disorders.

Kora Behavioral Health offers drug and alcohol and mental health treatment in Lancaster, Pennsylvania and the surrounding areas.

"Opening Kora Behavioral Health is the realization of a vision to provide accessible, high-quality care to individuals and families throughout Central Pennsylvania," said David BiFulco, CEO of Kora Behavioral Health. "Lancaster and the broader Central PA region deserve treatment options that meet people where they are, close to home, close to work, and close to family. That's exactly what we've built. Our commitment is simple: clinically excellent, deeply human care, delivered with integrity."

Kora Behavioral Health offers a Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) and an Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP), along with standard outpatient services and medication-assisted treatment (MAT). This structure allows clients to step down through levels of care as they progress, maintaining clinical support while staying connected to their daily lives.

The clinical program is grounded in evidence-based modalities including cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), and EMDR, delivered through a trauma-informed lens. Kora also offers gender-specific programming, LGBTQ+ affirming care, a dedicated executive and professional track, and structured family involvement programming, because recovery is strongest when the people around a client are part of the process.

Every client at Kora receives an individualized treatment plan developed by a licensed, multidisciplinary clinical team. Rather than fitting clients into a fixed program, Kora builds the program around the person, addressing co-occurring disorders, underlying trauma, and the practical realities of each client's life.

The opening responds to a clear and growing need for accessible, high-quality outpatient behavioral health care across Central Pennsylvania, where individuals often face long waitlists or lengthy travel to reach appropriate levels of care.

Kora Behavioral Health works with most major commercial insurance carriers, and the admissions team verifies benefits quickly so individuals and families can get answers without delay.

Those seeking treatment for themselves or a loved one, as well as referral partners and healthcare professionals throughout Lancaster County and Central Pennsylvania, are encouraged to contact Kora Behavioral Health at 855-494-0469 or visit korabehavioralhealth.com.

SOURCE Kora Behavioral Health