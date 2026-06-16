New Book Authored By National Fatherhood Initiative® President Christopher Brown Offers a Blueprint for Building Confident, Connected, and Committed Fathers

Just in time for Father's Day, the book provides the tools every father needs to transform their fathering journey

GERMANTOWN, Md., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National Fatherhood Initiative® (NFI), the nation's leading fatherhood organization, announces the release of The 24:7 Dad: 12 Habits of Confident Fathers, a new book written by NFI President Christopher Brown. A perfect gift for Father's Day, The 24:7 Dad is now available for purchase through major booksellers and online retailers.

The 24:7 Dad provides readers with easy-to-follow, research-informed guidance for developing the skills, mindset, and essential habits that foster confident fathering and healthier outcomes for children. Rooted in decades of real-world experience, it expands on the principles of NFI's 24:7 Dad® program — the most widely used evidence-based fatherhood curriculum in the nation. Author Brown is a nationally recognized leader in the fatherhood field and the primary designer of the 24:7 Dad® program, who has trained thousands of practitioners serving fathers.

Today's fathers place more importance than ever on their fathering role, but many of them struggle to find their footing, feeling uncertain about how to fulfill a role that's so crucial for them, their children, and their families. They lack a roadmap for building the confidence they want and need in their ability to be a great father.

The 24:7 Dad bridges that gap with 12 powerful, complementary habits fathers can leverage in fulfilling the role of a lifetime. Brown guides readers through habits that emphasize:

Self-awareness and personal growth

Consistent emotional and physical presence

Effective communication and discipline

Healthy masculinity

Building trust and connection

Managing stress and life's challenges

Modeling character, integrity, and respect

Creating and maintaining quality co-parenting relationships

"Positive fathering is one of the most powerful forces in a child's development," said Brown. "It shapes the brain, builds resilience, and lays the foundation for lifelong success. But fatherhood doesn't come with a manual, and every father is unique. Recognizing that, I wrote The 24:7 Dad to help fathers build confidence in their role and take important steps toward becoming the father they want to be, and their children need them to be."

Designed for fathers and father figures at every stage of life, The 24:7 Dad is also a resource for professionals working in human service organizations, moms who want to learn more about fatherhood, and anyone else considering having or caring for children.

Leaders in the fatherhood field have praised The 24:7 Dad. Kelly Kendall, fatherhood education program coordinator for Utah State University, states, "The 24:7 Dad is a powerful and practical guide for fathers who want to show up with intention, confidence, and consistency. As this book makes clear, confident fatherhood isn't about having all the answers — it's about showing up with intention, humility, and the courage to grow."

Founded in 1994, NFI empowers communities and human service organizations to unlock the transformative power of involved fatherhood by championing city and statewide fatherhood initiatives and providing life-changing fatherhood programs, training, and comprehensive resources. The organization's mission fuels a nationwide movement embracing fathers as irreplaceable partners in nurturing children's well-being, strengthening families, and building resilient communities of hope and opportunity.

To learn more about The 24:7 Dad: 12 Habits of Confident Fathers, purchase the book, or download free supporting resources, visit confidentfathers.com. Learn more about NFI at fatherhood.org.

About National Fatherhood Initiative

National Fatherhood Initiative® (NFI) was founded in 1994 to reverse our nation's destructive trend toward father absence. Today, more than 18 million American children, or 1 in 4, live in homes without a biological, step, or adoptive father. Yet, the fact remains that millions of families interact with human-service organizations every year that are primarily mother-focused. Therefore, NFI's mission is to increase father involvement by equipping human service organizations and communities with the father engagement training, programs, and resources they need to be father inclusive. Our vision is that all human service organizations and communities are proactively father-inclusive so that every child has an involved, responsible, and committed father.

Accordingly, we accomplish our mission by:

Educating all Americans, especially fathers, through social media, earned media, research, and free resources.

Equipping organizations and communities with fatherhood programs and resources through training, planning, and technical assistance services.

Engaging and assisting organizations and communities in mobilizing at the micro- and macro-level to increase fathers' involvement in children's lives.

For more information on NFI, visit www.fatherhood.org.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Maggie Spain Christopher Brown Spearca Communications National Fatherhood Initiative® 405.812.0685, [email protected] 240.912.1260, [email protected]

SOURCE National Fatherhood Initiative