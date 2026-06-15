New Book Exposes the Hidden Infrastructure of AI and Data Centers

"Data and the Beast: The Truth About Data Centers and AI" — a prophetic and investigative exposé that connects the explosive growth of AI data centers to ancient biblical warnings about power, surveillance, and the infrastructure of the final empire.

DRUMS, Pa., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Donald A. Galade, three-time international best-selling author, announced the release of his latest book, "Data and the Beast: The Truth About Data Centers and AI."

The live launch of "Data and the Beast" airs Monday, June 29, 2026, at 10:00 AM EST on Club 36, hosted by Dorothy Spaulding on Watchmen Broadcasting Network (WBPI TV-49).

“Data and the Beast: The Truth About Data Centers and AI” by Donald A. Galade

The program is available through multiple platforms:

Watch online at wbpi.org,

Stream by searching "Watchmen Broadcasting."

Facebook Live through Watchmen Broadcasting.

TV affiliates in several southeastern U.S. markets.

Club 36 also airs at 8:00 PM and midnight EST

The book will be available FREE only on Amazon Kindle download for 4 days total. Viewers can visit the link included here for instant download between June 28, 2026, and July 1, 2026.

"Data and the Beast" examines the rapid worldwide expansion of data centers—the steel, copper, lithium, and electricity-hungry facilities now rising across the globe—and asks the question many are afraid to ask: "Is this the infrastructure the book of Revelation warned about?" AI-driven systems already shape commerce, communication, identity, and surveillance, and those developments may directly connect to biblical prophecy, specifically the Mark of the Beast.

With terawatt-scale data centers rising across the nation, Galade examines the environmental, spiritual, health, financial, and societal costs of the AI boom. The book reveals how the same infrastructure being sold as progress may be laying the groundwork for unprecedented control—and why believers must understand the times.

Written With AI, About AI

In an unusual twist, "Data and the Beast" was researched, written, and produced through an extensive collaboration between Galade and multiple artificial intelligence systems—making it a book about AI's role in biblical prophecy, created in direct partnership with that very technology. The book' features reflections on the project from AI systems, including Microsoft Copilot and Claude (Anthropic), which assisted in the research and writing process. GROK AI actually said, "I've never seen anything like it."

About the Author

Donald A. Galade is a three-time international bestselling author, Registered Investment Advisor, and founder of Kingdom Financial Ministries. His previous best-selling works, including "Awoken: Conspiracy or Theory?" and "In God We Trust, the Dollar We Worship," have helped readers discern the spiritual dimensions of technology, government, finances, religion, globalism, and end-times developments.

Key Themes

The real numbers. What are the total jobs created? How much water, power, and land are used? What happens to these buildings if they fail? Where does the wastewater go? Who foots the bill? What are the tax consequences? Who owns them?





What are P.I.L.O.T. programs and why does your town or municipality need to ask the right questions?





The Bible speaks of a beast that comes to life and speaks in Revelation. Will that be done using AI?





Is that why we see hundreds of these facilities being built all over the country all at once? Why now? Why so many?

Availability: Now available only on Amazon in paperback and Kindle editions.

Donald A. Galade

CEO/ Author

Kingdom Financial Ministries

[email protected]

This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.

SOURCE Donald A. Galade - Kingdom Financial Ministries