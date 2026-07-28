New Book Gives an Inside Look at the Latina Leaders Helping Shape Illinois Public Policy

13 Latina Leaders Share Stories of Breaking Barriers and Being Seen

CHICAGO, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Government affairs strategist, entrepreneur and policy leader Lizbeth Ramírez is giving readers an unprecedented look at the women helping shape public policy in Illinois with the release of anthology "Latinas Under the Dome: Illinois Edition." The anthology features the personal stories of 13 Latina leaders—including Illinois Comptroller Susana A. Mendoza—who serve in elected office, legislative affairs, government relations, public policy and advocacy.

Author Lizbeth Ramírez poses with her new anthology, "Latinas Under the Dome: Illinois Edition," during a recent book launch. The book highlights the stories of 13 Latina leaders serving in elected office, legislative affairs, government relations, public policy and advocacy throughout Illinois.

Together, their stories reflect careers forged in spaces where Latinas have historically been underrepresented and their expertise has often gone unseen or underestimated. Collectively, the contributors have helped shape legislation and public policy affecting education, economic development, health care, labor, local government and community advocacy across Illinois.

Ramírez, the founder and president of the Chicago-based Zerimar Strategies, a Latina- and woman-owned government affairs firm, has spent her career working alongside elected officials, community leaders and organizations navigating the legislative process.

The anthology grew from the Latinas Under the Dome initiative, which Ramírez launched in 2024 after organizing a Women's History Month gathering for Latina professionals working in government affairs in Springfield. What began as a small networking event has evolved into a community of more than 40 Latina government affairs professionals committed to mentorship, collaboration and leadership development. The book builds on that mission by documenting the journeys of women whose voices "were not always expected, yet profoundly needed," while highlighting the leadership they have long exercised behind the scenes.

"Although every story is unique, many are rooted in immigration," Ramírez said. "Whether they immigrated themselves or are the daughters of immigrants, these women were inspired by their families' sacrifices to become leaders in their communities. They learned early how power works and found the courage to speak up—even when others underestimated them."

The anthology features personal stories from 13 Latina leaders, who serve Chicago and its surrounding suburbs such as Romeoville, West Chicago, Aurora, Batavia, Addison and Melrose Park:

Lizbeth Ramírez, Founder of Zerimar Strategies

of Zerimar Strategies Angelica Alfaro, Government Affairs Liaison for CTA

for CTA Dagmara Avelar, State Representative for the 85th District

for the 85th District Eva-Dina Delgado, State Representative for the 3rd District

for the 3rd District Araceli Garcia, Government Affairs Liaison for Meridian Health

for Meridian Health Angelica Guerrero-Cuellar, State Representative for the 22nd District

for the 22nd District Barbara Hernandez, State Representative for the 50th District

for the 50th District Norma Hernandez, State Representative for the 77th District

for the 77th District Cecelia Hylak-Reinholtz, Co-Founder of C&G Consulting

of C&G Consulting Lisbeth Leanos, Deputy Director of Government Affairs for the Cook County President

for the Cook County President Susana A. Mendoza, Illinois Comptroller

Kassandra Silva, Government Affairs Liaison at Zerimar Strategies

at Zerimar Strategies Celina Villanueva, State Senator for the 12th District

While Latina representation in Illinois government has increased over the past decade, Ramírez said there is still significant progress to be made. Today, Latinas hold 12 of the 18 Latino seats in the Illinois General Assembly, but most of that growth has occurred since 2017. She also points to the increasing number of Latinas serving as government affairs professionals, lobbyists and policy consultants—roles that historically offered little visibility despite their influence on public policy.

Ramírez said these stories are important because representation matters.

"Many of us didn't have women leaders—let alone Latina leaders—to look up to or guide us," she explained. "Behind every title is someone who fought to earn a place in rooms that weren't built for us. This book reveals the perseverance, resilience and purpose that people don't always see."

About the book:

"Latinas Under the Dome" brings together powerful, firsthand stories of Latina leaders who transformed the halls of power—from neighborhood organizing to city councils, from Springfield to Washington. Grounded in the Midwest and beyond, several essays trace the journeys of women who navigated cultural expectations, systemic barriers, and political gatekeeping in Illinois and other states to claim seats at the decision-making table. Candid and deeply personal, each account reveals the strategies, sacrifices, and small victories that built momentum for larger change—showing how resilience, community, and conviction create new pathways for representation.

This collection is both a celebration and a blueprint: a testament to the courage of those who paved the way in Illinois's statehouse and municipal chambers and a practical guide for the next generation of civic leaders nationwide. Readers will find inspiration, hard-won lessons, and tactical insights on campaigning, coalition-building, policy advocacy, and sustaining leadership under pressure. Latinas Under the Dome invites everyone to witness how these women reshaped institutions, amplified marginalized voices, and broadened democracy for us all.

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SOURCE Latinas Under the Dome