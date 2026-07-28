New Book Leading Lazarus Introduces Eight Frameworks to Help Organizations Build Healthier Workplace Cultures

Jared Fabac's new system combines executive coaching, counseling insights, and an interactive digital experience to help teams improve communication, accountability, and performance.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Set for release on September 6, 2026, Jared Fabac's new book, Leading Lazarus, introduces a new approach to organizational development that helps professionals address workplace culture challenges, strengthen teams, and build environments where people can thrive. Readers can learn more about the book and preview the accompanying digital experience at LeadingLazarus.com.

Leading Lazarus cover Author Jared Fabac

Drawing on his experience as a pastor, executive coach, and consultant, Fabac developed Leading Lazarus to address the internal issues that often cause organizations to lose momentum, including burnout, disengagement, communication breakdowns, and declining team alignment. The book combines executive management principles with insights from clinical counseling theory to provide readers with actionable tools for improving team dynamics and organizational effectiveness.

"Leadership challenges rarely stay contained within an organization," said Jared Fabac, author of Leading Lazarus. "When people communicate more effectively and create healthier cultures, the impact reaches employees, families, and communities."

Unlike traditional business books, Leading Lazarus is paired with an interactive digital journey that transforms reading into an ongoing development experience. Through daily lessons, guided reflection, practical exercises, and personalized insights, participants apply each week's concepts to real-world management challenges.

The platform includes team cohorts, progress tracking, AI-powered coaching, and a permanent library of interactive resources designed to reinforce learning long after participants complete the program.

Throughout the curriculum, participants explore eight frameworks focused on communication, accountability, change management, and team development:

Grace & Truth Matrix – Learn when to lead with accountability, encouragement, or correction to build stronger relationships.

– Learn when to lead with accountability, encouragement, or correction to build stronger relationships. Path, Plan, Pledge – Align teams around shared expectations, commitments, and measurable action.

– Align teams around shared expectations, commitments, and measurable action. S.T.E.P. Goals – Create goals that move beyond intention to consistent execution.

– Create goals that move beyond intention to consistent execution. C.O.R.E. Feedback – Turn difficult conversations into opportunities for growth and trust.

– Turn difficult conversations into opportunities for growth and trust. The Peace Index – Evaluate organizational health and identify cultural issues before they become larger problems.

– Evaluate organizational health and identify cultural issues before they become larger problems. Modeling & Multiplication – Develop mentors who can multiply their impact throughout an organization.

– Develop mentors who can multiply their impact throughout an organization. Coaching Pathway – Adapt coaching strategies to meet people where they are and accelerate development.

– Adapt coaching strategies to meet people where they are and accelerate development. Change Compass – Help teams navigate change while maintaining trust, alignment, and purpose.

As participants progress through the program, the platform generates personalized reports based on their reflections and performance. AI-powered coaching tools deliver customized action plans, training modules, and devotional content tailored to individual challenges, while cohort features encourage discussion and accountability among teams working through the experience together.

Leading Lazarus is intended for pastors, executives, entrepreneurs, nonprofit professionals, and anyone seeking a structured approach to improving workplace culture and developing stronger teams. The program addresses key areas such as communication, accountability, relationships, and organizational growth.

Fabac's broader mission is to help develop one million healthier leaders by bringing executive development into the communities and industries that shape society. Through Leading Lazarus, he hopes to reach professionals across sectors including business, education, government, entertainment, media, sports, and healthcare.

Fabac serves as Lead Pastor of One City Church and brings a diverse background spanning executive coaching, clinical counseling, organizational consulting, and more than a decade of experience building and scaling companies.

"Every organization has moments when its culture is tested," said Fabac. "The question is whether people have the tools to recognize those moments and intentionally rebuild what matters most."

Leading Lazarus will be available beginning September 6, 2026. For more information about the book, digital experience, and upcoming initiatives, visit www.leadinglazarus.com.

About Jared Fabac

Jared Fabac is a pastor, author, executive coach, and speaker dedicated to helping individuals and organizations grow through practical management principles and personal development. With a background in executive leadership, clinical counseling, and organizational development, he helps clients build stronger teams, healthier cultures, and greater community impact. Learn more at www.jaredfabac.com.

Media Contact:

Rachel Grace

757-760-8676

[email protected]

SOURCE Jared Fabac