New Book Offers Hope for Treating the Epidemic of Concussions

The U.S. is currently in the midst of a concussion epidemic with 5 million cases diagnosed annually. Despite what you might think, it's not just football players who are sustaining these potentially life-changing brain injuries, it is ordinary adults and children.

The Concussion Cure: 3 Proven Methods to Heal Your Brain Paul Wand

The good news is that there are effective treatments available which reverse the symptoms of a concussion by correcting the underlying mechanisms of injury to the brain. So says Paul Henry Wand, M.D., a neurologist with extensive expertise in diagnosing and treating all types of concussions. He is the author of the just-released book, The Concussion Cure: 3 Proven Methods to Heal Your Brain.

Dr. Wand says his book is the first to describe in detail how a concussion should be diagnosed and treated based on the findings of two diagnostic tests which show functional abnormalities. In the comprehensive guide, he also discusses how even concussions sustained years ago can be treated and covers undiagnosed and untreated conditions that are often overlooked.

In an interview, he can talk about:

Why one million people with concussions will be told they are perfectly fine, ending up living with concussion symptoms forever

Why symptoms may not show up for months or even years.

What parents need to know about preventing concussions even if their children are involved in non-contact sports like cheerleading, soccer, and swimming

Why girls are more likely to get concussions than boys

Why at present there is no standard treatment for concussions

Praise for Dr. Wand

"I was in an auto collision and suffered a severe concussion and traumatic brain injury. After seeing Dr. Wand, I went from being barely able to function to now being close to normal. Dr. Wand is an integrative neurologist who seeks what every field of medicine can best offer his patients. I strongly recommend Dr. Wand, a true healing innovator steeped in the rich tradition of what traditional medical doctors have to offer, and who is also unabashedly passionate to integrate the best of what complementary medicine contributes to the spectrum of healing." — Mark Knobel, patient

About the Author

Paul Henry Wand, M.D, is a neurologist with extensive expertise in diagnosing and treating all types of concussions. He has focused on neuroscientific research since medical school, has pursued clinical research through his private practice for more than 30 years, and has made many clinical discoveries. He is currently seeking funding to perform the first-ever clinical trial of an FDA-approved protocol that may reverse all the symptoms of concussion.



www.theconcussioncure.com; www.brainhealingcenter.com

