New Book Rebukes Media for One-Sided, Anti-Israel News Coverage of War in Gaza

DETROIT, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Why has Jew-hatred, antisemitism and animosity toward Israel exploded around the world?

A significant part of the blame lies with the mainstream media, according to a new book, The Media's Defamation of Israel: A Critique of the Israel-Hamas War News Coverage.

New Book Rebukes Media for One-Sided, Anti Israel Nes Coverage of War in Gaza

Compiled and edited by Berl Falbaum, a West Bloomfield, Michigan veteran journalist and author, the book examines, among other issues:

---The distortions in the reporting of death toll

numbers in Gaza.

---Accusations of genocide, a blood libel against

Israel.

---How Israel issued warnings to Gazans

of upcoming attacks, thereby alerting Hamas

and putting the lives of Israeli soldiers at

risk. It is probably the only country to issue

such warnings and it has done so in other wars

as well. Meanwhile, Hamas built barricades to

block Gazans from reaching safe refuge.

---The sensationalism of TV coverage

which focused entirely on the suffering

of Palestinians in nightly news

programs and blaming Israel while hardly

mentioning Hamas.

---Overlooking and disregarding disasters around

the world much worse than in Gaza. For

instance, during the present three-year Sudan

civil war, in the city of El Fasher, a

militia slaughtered 60,000 in just a few

weeks, according to humanitarian

organizations.

---When Israel was founded in 1948, the Arab

population stood at about 150,000. In 2026, it was

more than two million, 21 percent of Israel's

population. Meanwhile, there were one million

Jews in Arab countries in 1948. How many were left

as of 2026? Fewer than 10,000. Why?

Discrimination and persecution. Nothing but silence

from the media.

---Israeli Arabs have had representation

in Israel's Knesset (Parliament) since 1949 and

a Muslim sits on the Supreme Court.

"The news coverage of the war has been unconscionable," said Falbaum. "It will take decades to repair the damage, if it can be done at all."

Falbaum was a political reporter for The Detroit News; has been a columnist and contributor of political commentary for several Detroit area newspapers for decades.

At the time of this book's publication, he was a political columnist for eight papers in Michigan published by The Detroit Legal News.

He was an adjunct journalism instructor at Detroit's Wayne State University for 45 years and 15 years at Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan. He is the author of 13 previous books and a play which dealt with journalism ethics.

Softcover and ebooks are available at Amazon.com. Softcover books may also be ordered by sending an email to [email protected].

All proceeds from the book will be donated to an organization that assists noncombatants in war zones, especially women and children, including in Israel and Gaza.

The name of the charity will be kept anonymous to insulate the organization from any political backlash.

Contact:

Red Anchor Productions

248-855-5383

[email protected]

SOURCE Berl Falbaum