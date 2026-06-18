New Book Reveals Surprising Link Between Wildlife Conservation and Human Trafficking

-Female Wildlife Advocate Shares Insights from Across the Globe in Powerful New Memoir-

JUPITER, Fla., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dorothy in the famous film, The Wizard of Oz was petrified of lions, and tigers and bears, but Leslie Siegel of Florida didn't bat an eyelash when encountering each species up close and personal throughout her life's journey. The acclaimed animal advocate and wildlife conservationist today announced the release of her compelling new memoir, The Animals Who Rescue Me, an inspiring and eye-opening account of her frontline rescue missions for countless endangered species across the globe, and the distinct connection between illegal wildlife poaching and human trafficking.

Wildlife advocate Leslie Siegel's new book, "The Animals Who Rescue Me", is an inspiring and eye-opening account of her frontline rescue missions for countless endangered species across the globe, and the distinct connection between illegal wildlife poaching and human trafficking.

Part travel memoir, part conservation narrative, and part social awakening, The Animals Who Rescue Me chronicles Siegel's journeys through wildlife sanctuaries, remote conservation areas, rescue operations, and communities on the front lines of environmental protection. Along the way, she discovers a startling reality: many of the same international criminal networks responsible for wildlife trafficking are also linked to human trafficking, forced labor, and the exploitation of vulnerable populations.

"As I traveled to protect and rescue animals, I began to see a much larger story unfolding," said Siegel. "The suffering of wildlife and the torment of people are often connected in ways most of us never imagine. This book is about those discoveries - and about the animals that taught me some of life's most profound lessons that have transformed my understanding of humanity, compassion, and justice."

Through encounters with boars, black bears, elephants, hyenas, lions, cheetahs, cougars, tigers, gorillas, chimpanzees, rhinos, opossums, snakes, and skunks, the book explores how protecting wildlife can also help safeguard human communities. At the same time, it offers readers a deeply personal story of healing, resilience, and purpose.

Unlike traditional conservation books that focus solely on environmental issues, The Animals Who Rescue Me examines the intersection of wildlife crime, organized trafficking networks, poverty, and human rights. The result is a powerful narrative that challenges readers to rethink the relationship between people, animals, and the natural world.

According to Born Free USA, a national charity that opposes the exploitation of wild animals in captivity, the illegal wildlife trade is worth more than $20 billion annually and frequently relies on forced labor, child exploitation, corruption, and organized criminal activity. Investigations around the world have uncovered instances where individuals, including children, have been forced into dangerous work such as harvesting wildlife products, fishing in illegal operations, or assisting poaching activities.

Readers have already praised the book for its compelling storytelling, emotional depth, and timely message: "This book is both a wake-up call and a message of hope that advocates for proper human behavior around wildlife" said Tim Harrison, founder of Outreach for Animals, a global nonprofit organization. "It is a powerful reminder that protecting animals is not just an environmental issue, but a moral human imperative."

Throughout the span of the book, Siegel describes her experiences working with such high-profile groups as The International Anti-Poaching Foundation, Bear Defenders, the Nonhuman Rights Project, Social Media Animal Cruelty Coalition, Humane World for Animals, Sexual Assault and Violence Intervention Program, Rhino 911, BEARS, Etc., Outreach For Animals, Farm Sanctuary, Save The Chimps and San Wild Sanctuary, among numerous others.

"Every time we combat wildlife trafficking, we are also helping to dismantle systems that exploit people," concludes Siegel. "Conservation is about more than protecting animals – it's about safeguarding communities, livelihoods, and future generations and every individual has the power to make a difference."

The Animals Who Rescue Me is now available through major booksellers and online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

About the Author

Leslie Siegel is a wildlife advocate and conservation activist whose work has taken her to some of the world's most dangerous regions in the United States and Africa. Through her efforts, she has helped educate communities, support rescue initiatives, and encourage policies that promote humane treatment and environmental stewardship. Further, Siegel continually seeks to raise awareness about critical issues affecting wildlife protection, ethical conservation, and the interconnected challenges facing both animals and people. The Animals Who Rescue Me is her most personal work to date. She resides in Jupiter, Florida.

SOURCE Leslie Siegel