New Book, 'The Nine Principles of Greatness,' Aims to Inspire Visionary Leaders to Audaciously Reimagine Their Businesses and Guide Them Toward That Ultimate Summit of Greatness

HARRISBURG, Pa., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In his new groundbreaking book, The Nine Principles of Greatness: A Leader's Transformative Guide to Create the Next Great Company, author and former CEO Salvatore Fazzolari draws on decades of leadership experience to answer the elusive question in business: "Why do so many companies fail outright or consistently underperform, while a select few achieve enduring greatness?" In his book, he offers a compelling answer to this question. The book aims to inspire visionary leaders to audaciously reimagine their businesses and guide them toward that ultimate summit, where the air is thin and only the truly elite enterprises thrive. Reaching that rarified air requires unwavering commitment, bold reimagination, and forging a new path. No easy task. Achieving enduring greatness is arduous, but the book's transformative framework provides leaders with an actionable playbook for navigating today's complex, chaotic, and turbulent environment.

"The idea for the book came from my lifelong quest to answer the initial question. Finding a meaningful answer requires careful examination of why many companies underperform or fail, and of uncovering the secret recipe that allows a few to avoid this fate. During my search, I found that companies fall short—or sometimes vanish—primarily because of what I call 'the storms of change.' These storms fall into three types: leadership failure, disruptive innovation, and severe shocks. I also discovered the magic recipe that sets elite companies apart. The recipe includes nine timeless principles, grouped into three parts: reinvent the future, create the future, and ascend to greatness. The content in the book is made more illuminating by featuring exceptional Italian historical figures and highlighting elite Italian companies."

"The Nine Principles of Greatness"

By Author Name

Hardcover| ISBN: 978-1-6632-7564-6

Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-6632-7562-2

E-Book | ISBN: 978-1-6632-7563-9

Available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, iUniverse, and other online booksellers.

About the Author

Salvatore D. Fazzolari is the founder of Salvatore Fazzolari Advisors LLC. He is an executive council member of CEOWORLD magazine, a board member of RPM International Inc., and serves on the boards of two private companies. He previously served as chairman, president, and CEO of Harsco Corporation.

SOURCE Salvatore Fazzolari Advisors LLC