New CareCredit Research Finds Americans Want to Stay Active and Age Well, but Many Overlook Chiropractic Care

National ChiroIQ survey shows that firsthand experience, better information and improved access can help more people understand the role chiropractic care may play in long-term health and wellness

Key Highlights:

Consumers want the benefits chiropractic care can provide, such as better mobility and support for long-term wellness, but they don't always realize chiropractic care can help deliver those results: While 92% of Americans value preventive care, fewer than half (44%) consider chiropractic part of a long-term wellness lifestyle.

Trying chiropractic care changes minds: Positive views of chiropractic increase from 73% before treatment to 96% after receiving care.

Better information and easier access could help more people consider chiropractic care: Only 26% know chiropractic is recommended before opioids for many back pain cases, while 28% are unsure what chiropractic care typically costs and 56% say flexible payment options are important when deciding whether to seek care.

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans increasingly value prevention, mobility and drug-free approaches to staying healthy, yet new national research commissioned by CareCredit, a health and wellness financial solution from Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), reveals many still overlook how chiropractic care may support those goals.

National ChiroIQ survey shows that firsthand experience, better information and improved access can help more people understand the role chiropractic care may play in long-term health and wellness.

The national ChiroIQ survey found a significant disconnect between what consumers say they want from their healthcare and how they think about chiropractic care. While Americans overwhelmingly prioritize prevention, maintaining mobility and healthy aging, many still don't recognize chiropractic as one possible way to support those goals.

At the same time, the findings point to a clear opportunity to change perceptions. Learning more about chiropractic care, experiencing it firsthand and having better access to care can increase consumers' trust and willingness to consider it as part of their long-term health and wellness routine.

"Our research shows consumers are already embracing the outcomes chiropractic helps deliver, from enhanced mobility and preventative wellness to drug-free approaches to care," said Jeff Miller, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Specialty and Wellness at Synchrony. "The opportunity isn't convincing people those goals matter. It's helping them better understand the important role chiropractic can play in achieving them. With greater awareness, education and access, more consumers can confidently choose chiropractic as part of their long-term health and wellness strategy."

Americans Want to Stay Healthy and Mobile, but Many Don't See Where Chiropractic Care Fits

Many consumers prioritize prevention, healthy aging and staying active, yet some still don't naturally connect those priorities with chiropractic care. The research suggests people already understand the importance of prevention. The opportunity is helping them see how chiropractic care may fit into the healthier, more active lives they want to lead.

The research found:

92% say preventive care is just as important as treating illness.

68% say chiropractic care can play an important role in overall wellness and mobility.

Yet only 44% consider chiropractic care part of a long-term wellness lifestyle.

Learning More About Chiropractic Care Changes How People See It

Consumers know chiropractic exists. What many don't fully understand is that it may provide benefits beyond treating back pain. As awareness grows, so does appreciation for chiropractic's broader value in helping people stay healthy, active and mobile.

Key findings include:

Only 36% say they are very familiar with chiropractic care.

Many continue to associate chiropractic primarily with back pain rather than preventive health and wellness.

Yet 95% of patients who have experienced chiropractic care believe it can support overall wellness and mobility.

Firsthand Experience Builds Trust in Chiropractic Care

Nothing changes perceptions of chiropractic care quite like trying it. Among consumers who have received chiropractic care, trust, confidence and appreciation rise sharply, showing the important role firsthand experience can play in shaping how people view chiropractic care. Among chiropractic patients:

Positive perceptions of chiropractic increase from 73% before treatment to 96% after receiving care.

91% trust chiropractors.

93% believe chiropractic care is safe.

The findings suggest chiropractic care doesn't have a satisfaction problem. It has an awareness opportunity. Once people experience care, they are much more likely to trust it, value it and understand the role it can play in their health.

Clearer Costs and More Ways to Pay Could Help More People Consider Care

As interest in chiropractic continues to grow, uncertainty around cost and payment remains an important barrier for many consumers. Making costs easier to understand and giving people clearer information about payment options could help more consumers decide whether chiropractic care is right for them. The survey found:

28% of consumers are unsure what chiropractic care typically costs.

56% say flexible payment or financing options are important when considering chiropractic care.

Among existing chiropractic patients, that number rises to 67%.

63% of existing patients say they would likely purchase a discounted prepaid visit package to support ongoing care.

The research underscores the importance of helping consumers understand what care may cost and what payment options may be available, particularly when they are considering ongoing treatment.

One Important Fact Can Change How People View Chiropractic Care

Consumers' perceptions shift quickly when they better understand chiropractic's role in today's healthcare landscape, showing that clear, useful information can make a meaningful difference. For example:

Only 26% know national clinical guidelines recommend non-drug therapies, including chiropractic care, before opioids for many types of back pain.

After learning that fact, 54% say they view chiropractic care more positively.

The study shows how education can help consumers better understand when chiropractic care may be appropriate and how it may support pain management, mobility, prevention and long-term wellness.

"I see it every day: people want to feel better, avoid another pill, avoid surgery, and actually fix the problem instead of just masking it, but there's a gap between what they want and what they know is possible with chiropractic care," said Jet Jackson, DC, chiropractor and owner of 100% Chiropractic in Murfreesboro, TN. "I close that gap by sitting down with patients, showing them exactly what's going on and what their options are. And when they understand that and know they can afford it, that's when real change happens."

As consumers continue prioritizing prevention, mobility and healthy aging, the findings suggest chiropractic is well positioned to play an even greater role in helping Americans achieve their long-term health goals. Helping people better understand the benefits, costs and available options could make it easier for more consumers to consider chiropractic care as part of a proactive approach to their health and wellness.

CareCredit offers resources and tools to help educate patients about the cost of chiropractic care and the financial solutions that may be available to help them plan and pay for it. To learn more about CareCredit, please visit: https://www.carecredit.com/chiropractic.

Methodology

Synchrony's 2026 ChiroIQ study included 1,310 respondents and was conducted between June 11 and June 26, 2026. Mirrored after the U.S. Census, the online survey compared consumers' perceptions of chiropractic care with the experiences of people who have received it. It identified key barriers to consideration, such as trust, cost, insurance, and treatment expectations, while assessing broader attitudes toward wellness, preventive care, and drug-free pain management. It also analyzed consumer financial preferences towards chiropractic care, including willingness to pay, financing options, and interest in bundled care packages.

FAQ

Do Americans consider chiropractic care part of a wellness routine, or just treatment for pain?

According to CareCredit's ChiroIQ survey, most Americans (92%) say preventive care is just as important as treating illness, and 68% say chiropractic care can play an important role in overall wellness and mobility. However, only 44% currently view chiropractic care as part of a long-term wellness lifestyle, and many still associate it primarily with back pain rather than prevention. The findings suggest there is an opportunity to help people better understand how chiropractic care may support the broader health and wellness goals they already value.

Does chiropractic care actually work, and do patients trust it?

The survey found that people who have received chiropractic care view it very positively. Among people who have received chiropractic treatment, positive perceptions rise from 73% before care to 96% after care. Additionally, 91% of patients say they trust chiropractors, 93% believe the care is safe, and 95% believe it plays an important role in overall health and mobility.

Is chiropractic care recommended before opioids for back pain?

Yes. National guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American College of Physicians recommend non-drug therapies, including chiropractic care, before opioids for many types of back pain. However, CareCredit's ChiroIQ survey found that only 26% of Americans are aware of this guideline. Once informed, 54% say they view chiropractic care more positively showing how one piece of information can meaningfully change perceptions.

What do consumers say about the cost of chiropractic care, and how important are financing options in their decision to pursue care?

Cost remains a common concern: 28% of consumers say they're unsure what chiropractic care typically costs. The survey found that 56% of consumers consider flexible payment or financing options important when deciding whether to pursue chiropractic care, a number that rises to 67% among existing patients. Additionally, 63% of existing patients say they would likely purchase a discounted prepaid visit package to support ongoing care, highlighting the importance of clearer cost information and accessible payment options.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a leading consumer financing company that has been at the heart of American commerce and opportunity for nearly a century. Synchrony delivers credit and banking products that empower tens of millions of consumers to improve their financial lives and access what matters most. Leveraging innovative solutions that are shaping the future of retail commerce, Synchrony supports the growth and success of some of the nation's most respected brands, alongside hundreds of thousands of small and midsize businesses, including health and wellness providers. Committed to excellence in service and culture, Synchrony is honored to be ranked the #1 Best Company to Work For® in the U.S. by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work®. For more information, visit www.synchrony.com.

Media Contact:

Michelle Romero

Synchrony

[email protected]

SOURCE Synchrony