New Challenge Grant to Help Communities Across the Country Close Digital Skills Gaps

The Transform:ED Communities Challenge Grant expands access to Ed Farm's connected learning spaces, Apple technology, and programming for youth and adults

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ed Farm, a Birmingham-based nonprofit working to close digital skills gaps, announced a new grant opportunity for school districts, nonprofits, libraries, and community organizations to build tech-enabled learning spaces and activate digital skills programming for under-resourced learners. Applications for the Transform:ED Communities Challenge Grant will open on August 11th, and a select group of winning communities will be chosen through a competitive review process to receive a tailored package of resources and support - ranging from a fully built-out learning space to programming alone, depending on need - to expand access to digital skills training for youth and adults.

"When a learner walks into an environment equipped with the tools of tomorrow, it changes what they believe is possible for themselves and their community," said Waymond Jackson Jr., President of Ed Farm. "The Transform:ED Communities Challenge Grant is our call to school districts, libraries, and community organizations across the country to partner with us in making that possible for every learner."

The need has never been more urgent and isn't confined to any one zip code. While 92 percent of jobs now require digital skills, according to the National Skills Coalition, roughly one-third of U.S. workers lack them. The shortfall is most acute for the skills driving the economy forward: advanced manufacturing, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence, where employer demand for qualified talent is projected to far outpace the pipeline in the years ahead. Research from the National Skills Coalition shows these gaps are even more pronounced in rural and under-resourced communities due to long-term underinvestment in infrastructure and training.

Through the Transform:ED Communities Challenge Grant, selected communities will receive a specific mix of support from Ed Farm based on need, which may include:

Cutting-Edge Technology: Ed Farm will provide technology including iPads, Macs, and other specialized tools to support learning and high-demand digital skills training, from coding and podcasting to video production and 3D fabrication.

Ed Farm will provide technology including iPads, Macs, and other specialized tools to support learning and high-demand digital skills training, from coding and podcasting to video production and 3D fabrication. Design Assistance : Professional space design services and furnishings to transform a school, library, or community center into a state-of-the-art learning environment. Steelcase Learning, Smith System, and ORI (Office Resources, Inc.) are partnering with Ed Farm to donate furnishings, delivery, and installation in spaces.

: Professional space design services and furnishings to transform a school, library, or community center into a state-of-the-art learning environment. Steelcase Learning, Smith System, and ORI (Office Resources, Inc.) are partnering with Ed Farm to donate furnishings, delivery, and installation in spaces. Technical Assistance: Expert support from Ed Farm's IT team throughout implementation.

Expert support from Ed Farm's IT team throughout implementation. Community Engagement: Dedicated support for stakeholder and community involvement.

Dedicated support for stakeholder and community involvement. Program Activation: Proven expertise delivering challenge-based learning experiences across K-12, educator upskilling, and workforce development.

"At Apple, we believe technology should help people create, connect, and pursue what matters most to them," said Sarah Herrlinger, senior director of Community Education Initiative at Apple. "Through our partnership with Ed Farm, we're proud to help bring powerful tools and learning experiences to more communities, so learners of all ages can build digital skills and imagine new possibilities for their futures."

Ed Farm Spaces are transformed learning environments overhauled with industry-grade technology including professional videography, photography, music production, and podcasting equipment, mixed reality experiences, e-Sports technology, and the latest Apple devices. Ed Farm partners with broadband providers to bring high-speed internet to the entire school or community space, and commissions local artists to collaborate with students on murals that reflect the heart of the community.

The Transform:ED Communities Challenge Grant activates Ed Farm's full suite of programming: Student Fellows, which engages elementary and middle school students in industry-aligned, challenge-based learning and app development; Teacher Fellows, a 12-month fellowship equipping educators with tools and strategies to prepare students for a digital future; and Pathways to Tech, a six-month workforce fellowship for adult learners launching careers in technology.

The Transform:ED Communities Challenge Grant is built for communities at risk of being left behind in the digital economy and need support. Applications are open to superintendents and district leaders, mayors and local government officials, state legislators, and nonprofit and library leaders who serve K-12 students, classroom educators, and/or adult learners. The strongest proposals will tell a compelling story about community need, define the population to be served, present a path to sustainability beyond the initial grant period, identify matching funding partners, and demonstrate meaningful community stakeholder engagement.

Key Dates:

August 11, 2026: Application period opens

September 10, 2026: Applications close

October 2026: Winners announced

To learn more and apply, visit edfarm.org/communities-challenge-grant

About Ed Farm

Launched in partnership with Apple and Alabama Power Foundation in 2020, Ed Farm is a 501(c)(3) organization that empowers educators, students, and adult learners to not only thrive in today's digital age but prepare for the advancements of tomorrow. Through tech-focused programming, leading-edge learning environments, and innovative tools, Ed Farm is on a mission to close the growing digital skills gap in communities across the southeast and beyond. Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Ed Farm is part of Propel Education alongside Propel Center. Website: edfarm.org

SOURCE Ed Farm