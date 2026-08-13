New Charter Expands Southern California Presence with Addition of CyberTrust IT Solutions

Addition strengthens New Charter's Orange County presence while expanding cybersecurity, cloud, and managed IT capabilities for Southern California businesses.

DENVER, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Charter, an IT services partner focused on innovation, trusted relationships, and client outcomes, today announced the addition of Orange County-based CyberTrust IT Solutions to its growing organization.

Founded in 2002, CyberTrust has built a reputation for delivering managed IT, cybersecurity, cloud, and strategic technology services to small and mid-sized businesses throughout Southern California. The company serves organizations across a range of industries, including healthcare, legal, insurance, manufacturing, professional services, and architecture and engineering, with a strong emphasis on Microsoft technologies, Azure, and Microsoft 365.

The addition of CyberTrust further strengthens New Charter's presence in Southern California while expanding the expertise and local support available to clients throughout the region.

"At New Charter, we look for companies that share our belief that great technology partnerships are built on trust and long-term relationships," said Peter Melby, CEO of New Charter. "Doug and the CyberTrust team have spent decades earning that trust with their clients. We're excited to welcome them to New Charter and continue building on that foundation together."

CyberTrust founder Doug Johnson will continue supporting clients while helping strengthen New Charter's Orange County operations. His decades of industry experience and deep client relationships will remain a key part of the business as clients gain access to New Charter's broader capabilities across cybersecurity, AI, compliance, cloud, consulting, and strategic technology services. Doug shared that preserving those trusted relationships was a major factor in choosing New Charter.

"When I began thinking about the future of CyberTrust, I wanted to find a partner that would continue taking care of both our clients and our employees," said Doug Johnson, founder and president of CyberTrust IT Solutions. "New Charter stood out because of its commitment to relationships. Our clients will continue working with the team they know while gaining access to a much deeper bench of expertise in areas like advanced cybersecurity, compliance, AI, and cloud services."

Johnson noted that as client needs continue to evolve, businesses increasingly expect their IT partner to provide strategic guidance across emerging technologies, something that becomes easier with the scale and specialized expertise available through New Charter.

Jesse Armstrong, divisional executive vice president at New Charter, said the addition reflects the company's continued investment in serving clients where they are while preserving the relationships they've built over many years.

"One of the things that impressed me most about CyberTrust was the strength of their client relationships," said Armstrong. "Doug and his team have built an incredible level of trust over the years, and that aligns perfectly with our culture. Bringing our teams together strengthens our presence in Southern California while giving clients access to even more expertise without losing the local relationships they've come to rely on."

The announcement follows New Charter's continued growth across North America as the organization expands its capabilities in AI service offerings, cybersecurity, cloud, managed services, strategic consulting, and business technology transformation while maintaining the local relationships that have long defined its operating companies.

About CyberTrust IT Solutions

CyberTrust IT Solutions is a managed IT services provider headquartered in Lake Forest, California. Since 2002, the company has helped small and mid-sized businesses throughout Orange County and Southern California simplify technology, strengthen cybersecurity, and improve business performance through managed IT services, cloud solutions, Microsoft technologies, strategic consulting, and responsive local support. CyberTrust serves organizations across industries including healthcare, legal, insurance, manufacturing, professional services, and architecture and engineering, with a relationship-first approach built on long-term client partnerships.

About New Charter

New Charter is an IT services partner helping organizations navigate the future of technology through industry-leading services, market-shaping innovation, and trusted relationships.

Built on a foundation of leading technology companies and connected expertise, New Charter delivers capabilities across AI service offerings, cybersecurity, managed services, cloud solutions, strategic consulting, and business technology transformation.

As technology and client expectations continue to evolve, New Charter is helping organizations move forward with confidence by combining local relationships with broader expertise, innovation, and strategic guidance.

New Charter was created to become the world's leading IT services partner by pioneering industry-best services, advancing market-shaping innovation, and building trusted relationships that unlock exceptional value for clients, employees, and partners.

We're rewriting IT partnership for the path ahead.

Learn more at newchartertech.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Allison Francis

New Charter

[email protected]

SOURCE New Charter